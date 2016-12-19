Montana Electors Cast Votes For Donald Trump

Montana’s three electoral college votes went to Donald Trump today. Before the electors gathered inside the state Capitol to cast their votes, protesters stood outside on the capitol steps.

About 30 people showed up outside the Capitol hours before the electoral college meeting to protest votes for Trump. Cindy Kaufmann, from Helena, helped organize a protest:

"Because we are supporting the states where Hillary did win the popular vote. It’s a nationwide protest, just to show unification against someone taking office and did not win," Kaufmann says.

Trump and his running mate won 56 percent of Montana’s vote in the general election in November. Democrat Hillary Clinton won thirty six percent and Libertarian Gary Johnson won 6 percent.

Shortly after two on Monday afternoon, five-time elector Thelma Baker from Missoula read off the results of the electoral vote:

"Montana’s choice for President is Donald J. Trump. And for Vice President it is Michael R. Pence."

Baker says she got many letters and calls trying to influence her vote in the electoral college:

"I received several hundred letters in the mail and some were encouraging me, others were suggesting I should vote for someone else," Baker says.

Under Montana law, electorates must vote for the winner of the popular vote.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office on January 20.