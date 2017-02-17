MTPR

Montana Lawmaker Puts Brakes On His Own Voter ID Bill

By 1 hour ago
  • Rep. Derek Skees.
    Rep. Derek Skees.
    Freddy Monares - UM Legislative News Service

After contentious debate over a voter ID proposal, the Republican sponsor has put the brakes on his own legislation. In a move that caught Democrats by surprise, Rep. Derek Skees, a Republican from Kalispell, today asked the House State Administration committee to table his bill.

"Thank you so much for hearing the bill, and its discussion," says Skees. "And I got to say what I wanted to say."

Skees says he will continue to work at changing the problems he sees in the state’s election system but will move those efforts outside of the legislature and to what he calls 'the folks on the ground, the warriors in the front and the electorate themselves.'

After the committee hearing, Skees said he didn’t want to table the bill and still thinks Montana should have a voter ID law. When asked if his bill was tabled due to lack of support from his own party,  he declined to talk about it. Skees also declined to say if the GOP would support future attempts to pass a voter ID bill.

Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen, who also sits on the State Administration Committee, says the republican committee chairman — a Republican — had concerns about the legality of aspects of the voter ID bill.

"I think there were some federal concerns, both constitutional and federal law implications that they were concerned about," says Knudsen. "I don’t think we’ll probably see it recanted at this point. By the time [Rep. Skees] got it redrafted and amendments done up, we’re getting on transmittal, and I don’t know if he’d get it done."

When the bill was proposed last week, Rep. Derek Skees said it was needed to address voter fraud in the state but could not point to any prosecuted examples of the crime.

Opponents of the bill said there was no evidence of voter fraud in Montana, and Skees’ bill would make it harder for some people to vote, especially minorities, senior citizens, students and people with disabilities.

Tags: 
Voter ID
Derek Skees
Austin Knudsen
Montana Legislature
HB-357

Related Content

'Capitol Talk': LGBTQ Discrimination, Zinke In Limbo, Significant Tuition Hikes Likely

By 1 hour ago
"Capitol Talk" is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR Senior News Analyst Sally Mauk is joined by veteran Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM Political Science Professor Rob Saldin.

On this episode of "Capitol Talk": The Legislature debates a bill to add sexual orientation and gender identity to the state's anti-discrimination law; should teachers carry guns in schools; proposed university cuts and how they could raise tuition; the delay in Zinke's confirmation hearing; and a new poll shows Rob Quist and Amanda Curtis are the front-runners on the Democratic side to replace Zinke in Congress.

Legislature Hears Passionate Testimony On Discrimination Protections For LGBTQ Montanans

By Feb 16, 2017
Legislature Hears Passionate Testimony On Discrimination Protections For LGBTQ Montanans
Josh Burnham

So many people packed into a ground-floor hearing room in the state capitol Wednesday morning, the committee chairman had to warn of it becoming a fire hazard, as debate began on whether Montana should protect gender identity or expression and sexual orientation under the state’s civil rights laws.

"He looked me directly in the eye and said, 'I do not rent to your kind.'"

Political Activism In Trump Era: Changing The System Or Bogging It Down?

By Feb 9, 2017
About 25 members of the activist group Big Sky Rising protested outside Sen. Daines' Kalispell office Wednesday, Feb. 08 over the senator's role in silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Nicky Ouellet

The chants of protesters and ralliers have become familiar sounds recently. Protests, pickets and rallies have been popping up across Montana cities ever since the election last November.

Rob Saldin, a professor of political science at the University of Montana, says the amount of political activism we’ve seen so far in Donald Trump’s presidency is unprecedented.

Opponents Of Montana Voter ID Bill Say It Would Limit Access

By Feb 9, 2017
Rep. Skees says his bill, HB-357, is an attempt to protect the state’s elections system from voter fraud.
Rebekah Welch

A Republican representative from Kalispell says voters should be required to show a photo ID in order to cast a ballot. Representative Derek Skees introduced his proposal to change Montana’s law during a House Committee meeting today, while opponents argued the bill would make it harder for some people to vote.