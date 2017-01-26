Montana Lawmakers Attempt To Loosen Gun Restrictions On State Property

Lawmakers Attempt To Loosen Gun Restrictions On State Property

Proposals to loosen gun restrictions in Montana are being revived by Republican lawmakers who are undeterred that similar bills were shot down in past legislative sessions.

Representative Randy Brodehl of Kalispell presented his plan today to allow legislators to carry guns in the capitol and on other state property.

"And so I think that having people that are able to shoot back, willing to shoot back, I think it would be a wise decision," Brodehl says.

The Montana Senate killed a similar bill in 2013, and a third measure in 2011 was stripped down to allow only security personnel to carry weapons. Likewise, Representative Bill Harris of Winnett re-submitted a bill vetoed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock last session, that would allow anyone who is eligible to carry a weapon to conceal it without the need for a permit.

Brodehl and Harris both say they don't know whether their measures stand any better chance of passing this session.