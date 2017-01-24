Montana Lawmakers Consider Suicide Prevention Grants

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would award grants through the Office of Public Instruction to develop a district-wide system of support to prevent students from suicide.

House Bill 265 would require schools that receive the grant adopt and implement a suicide prevention plan outlined in the bill.

Democratic Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell is the sponsor of the bill. She says there are currently several programs across the state in schools that are working to prevent suicide.

"It’s piecemeal, what I want to do is make this part of a long-term system improvement as we move forward with public education," Dunwell said.

The bill would allow a state-wide opportunity for schools to take advantage of a prevention plan. Dunwell says she’s talked to the Superintendent’s Office of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

"Suicide prevention is a priority of hers. She looked right in my eyes and said, 'we need to do something,'" Dunwell said.

The bill outlines the money to fund the program would come from a one percent increase on the sales tax for car rentals, raising the rate to 5 percent.

"Tourists would be paying for this for Montanans to enjoy the quality of life and address some of the mental health challenges many of us share," Dunwell said.

The House Education committee will hear the bill Wednesday.

Freddy Monares is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Greater Montana Foundation.