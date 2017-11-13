Montana Legislature Roundup: Lawmakers Take On Budget Deficit

MTPR

Montana lawmakers returned to Helena Monday to begin a special legislative session aimed at addressing the state's $227 million budget deficit. The governor has proposed filling the budget gap with a combination of cuts to state agencies and tax increases. But Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature, have different plans.

Learn how Montana's budget ended up over $200 million in the hole, and find out how special sessions work from veteran capitol reporter Chuck Johnson. You can find more news from the Montana Legislature right here any time.

Montana Lawmakers Consider Selling More Liquor Licenses

By 2 hours ago
Selling more liquor licenses would raise between $2.5 million and $4 millin for the state.
(PD)

Lawmakers are considering increasing the number of liquor licenses the state issues, and auctioning them off as a way to raise revenue.

Bill Calls For Eastern Montana Property Owners To Help Fund Fire Protection

By 1 hour ago
Wildland Firefighters working on fire line on the West Fork Fish Creek Fire in 2015.
Inciweb

State lawmakers Monday took up a proposal by Governor Steve Bullock to increases fees on some property owners to fund fire protection in the state. It's part of the governor's package of legislation aimed at patching the $227 million hole in the state budget.

House Bill 4 proposes freeing up $13 million in the state's general fund by asking property tax payers to take on more of the cost for state firefighting preparedness. This bill would ask property owners in eastern Montana to pay fees that people in western parts of the state already pay.

Legislature Debates Charging A Fee For Managing Workers Compensation Fund

By MTPR News 2 hours ago
Great Falls State Senator Ed Buttrey.
Corin Cates-Carney

A proposal to temporarily charge a fee for state management of Montana's workers' compensation fund drew strong opposition as lawmakers began a special session to address a $227 million budget shortfall.

The 3 percent management fee on Montana State Fund assets above $1 billion would raise an estimated $30 million.

Montana's Universities Face More Budget Cuts During Special Session

By 2 hours ago
The University of Montana.
Josh Burnham

As the Montana Legislature faces down a $227 million budget shortfall, the state’s university system could see some steep budget cuts.

School Transportation Grants On The State Budget Chopping Block

By 50 minutes ago
School bus.
(PD)

As part of Montana's special legislative session, Governor Bullock is asking public schools to forego tens of millions of dollars in the coming years in state transportation block grants.

Public schools would share about 6 percent of the burden to fill the state’s $227 million dollar budget shortfall under the proposed Senate Bill 2. It would require school districts in Montana to start tapping into their reserve funds to pay for transportation costs, like buses, for students.

Republicans Want To Expand The Scope Of Montana's Special Session

By Nov 9, 2017
Montana Capitol.
Corin Cates-Carney

Republican state lawmakers say they want the special legislative session that starts Monday to be expanded beyond what Governor Steve Bullock is calling for.

Last week Bullock said he felt like he was close to having a budget deal with Republicans, but conservatives leaders say that’s not the case, and have their own plans.

Montana Special Session Preview With Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson

By Nov 7, 2017
Montana House of Representatives.
MTPR

Monday, Governor Steve Bullock called lawmakers back to Helena for a special legislative session. The state is facing a $200 million budget shortfall. The governor has proposed filling the budget gap with a combination of cuts to state agencies and tax increases. Veteran statehouse reporter Chuck Johnson joins MTPR's Corin Cates-Carney with insight on what to expect in the special legislative session.

How Montana's Budget Ended Up $200 Million In The Hole

By Oct 30, 2017
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Montana is facing a state budget crisis. The state is projected to have about $200 million less than it needs to fund everything in the budget that lawmakers and the governor agreed to this year. That much is clear, but there's a lot of disagreement about why the $200 million hole is there, and what to do about it.

Today and tomorrow we're going to take a look why the state budget is so far out of whack.