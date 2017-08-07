MTPR

Montana National Guard Mobilizes To Fight Meyers Fire

By Katie Riordan 27 minutes ago

For the first time this year, the Montana National Guard has been activated to fight a fire in Montana.

A Chinook helicopter and its team of 15 were deployed  to combat the Meyers fire, 25 miles south of Philipsburg in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. 

Brian Scott is a public information officer working on the 13,000 acre blaze.

Smoke plume over the incident command post for the Meyers Fire, August 2, 2017.
Credit Inciweb

“We’re going to be able to utilize one of the helicopters from the National Guard and that will be nice for us not only in terms of helping put water in spots that are hotter than we’d like, but also, it will give them some additional training.”

Montana Governor Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency last month in response to extreme fire activity in the state. This authorized him to mobilize the National Guard and tap state emergency funds.

Montana is struggling to keep up with its firefighting costs. It’s spending an estimated  $1 million - $1.5 million a day on fire-related expenses.

Tags: 
wildfire
Brian Scott
Montana National Guard
Steve Bullock

Related Content

Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 7, 2017

By 34 minutes ago
Scooper working the Liberty Fire
Inciweb

Managers of the Sunrise fire east of Superior this morning were worried about it throwing spot fires over Interstate 90 and the Clark Fork River.

According to fire team spokesperson Kimberly Nelson, “If there was spotting, the crews caught it because a report never made it back to us, which tells us that it must have been real minor spotting if there was spotting.”

Firefighters Honor Fallen Hotshot

By 3 hours ago
Kate Gemar brought flowers to honor the Brent Witham, the California fireighter who died in western Montana last week. Firefighters from across the country this morning escorted Witham’s body from the Garden City Funeral Home to the Missoula airport.
Edward O'Brien

The body of a 29-year-old California firefighter who died in western Montana last week is now back home in California.

Twenty-nine year-old Hotshot Brent Witham of Mentone, California died August 2 after he was hit by a falling tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

Firefighters from across the country this morning escorted Witham’s body from the Garden City Funeral Home to the Missoula airport.

Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 6, 2017

By Aug 6, 2017
Inciweb

Updated 6 p.m.

The Lolo Peak Fire, southwest of Lolo has now scorched 7,084 acres.

Aerial resources, including retardant, are being used to slow the progression of the Lolo Peak Fire into Dick Creek and the South Fork of Lolo Drainage while completing containment lines to the west and north of the fire. Slowing the progression of the fire allows us to be prepared for fire movement in the future that could threaten structures along the Highway 12 corridor.