Montana Officials Discover Dead Fish In Yellowstone River

By 57 minutes ago
  • Scott Opitz, fisheries biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, stands near the Yellowstone River south of Livingston, MT August 25, 2017.
    Nate Hegyi - Yellowstone Public Radio

Montana officials say they recently discovered dead fish in the Yellowstone River and are waiting on test results to know if they were killed by the same parasite that killed thousands of fish last year.

At the Highway 89 fishing access south of Livingston Friday morning, wildlife biologists coax a green raft into the river. This is a beautiful morning for a float. Everything is basked in a golden, late-summer hue and the river looks cool and clear.

“It’s like yeah, it’s great to be out but I wish I was out here for a different reason,” says Scott Opitz, a fisheries biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

He and his team have been floating this stretch of the Yellowstone all week collecting dying fish.

“They’ll kinda be trying to swim, but maybe not upright, on their side. Sometime just kind of floating or drifting and twitching occasionally,” Opitz says.

So far they’ve found almost 100. Most are mountain whitefish, with a couple of dead suckers and one dead brown trout.

Opitz says they don’t yet know what’s causing the fish to die — test results are expected next week -- but last year, thousands of fish were killed in the Yellowstone River by a parasite carrying proliferative kidney disease, or PKD.

The outbreak forced officials to close a 200-mile stretch of  river just as end-of-summer tourism was surging.

But this year, they haven’t found nearly as many dead fish.

“Our hope is that this kill is going to be of much smaller magnitude than what we saw last time,” he says.

Opitz says the water is higher and cooler than it was last year, and that could slow the spread of the parasite, which thrives in warmer waters.

And Travis Horton, the regional fisheries manager for FWP, says the agency is better prepared to handle a potential parasite outbreak.

“Now that we know more, we’re not going to be doing extreme closures of large chunks of river," Horton says. "If they’re needed they are going to be on small scales and would be expanded out as needed. But I think a lot of folks that the river is just going to get closed down, but at this point the agency hasn’t discussed it.” 

Opitz says his team will continue floating the river and counting dead fish until the fall, when cooler temperatures should slow or stop the die-off.

Yellowstone River
Scott Opitz
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks
mountain whitefish
brown trout
parasite
proliferative kidney disease
Travis Horton

Related Content

Fish-Killing Parasite Forces 180 Mile Closure Of Yellowstone River

By Aug 19, 2016
Yellowstone River, MT
Wormwould (CC-BY-NC-2)

A microscopic parasite killing tens of thousands of fish forced state wildlife officials to close a portion of the Yellowstone River Friday morning.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed about 180 miles of the Yellowstone River downstream from Yellowstone National Park without a timeline for reopening. The closure could last months.

Fish-Killing Parasite Found In 7 More Montana Rivers

By Associated Press Oct 20, 2016
A fish-killing disease prompted the closure of 180 miles of the Yellowstone River and hundreds of miles of tributaries in August 2016.
Courtesy Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A parasite that caused a major die-off of mountain whitefish in the Yellowstone River has been found in seven other rivers in Montana.

Montana Officials Close Yellowstone River To Fight Fish-Killing Parasite

By Richard Gonzales Aug 19, 2016

A microscopic parasite is ravaging the fish population of the Yellowstone River in Montana prompting state officials to ban water-based recreation along a 183-mile stretch of the river and all of its tributaries.

The state's Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the closure, which extends from Yellowstone National Park's northern boundary at Gardiner to the Highway 212 bridge in Laurel.

How Montana Is Fighting Invasive Hitchhikers On Firefighting Aircraft

By Jul 27, 2017
Saskatchewan's CL215, or "super scooper," is decontaminated of potential invasive species after fighting the Bridge Coulee Fire on the east side of the continental divide.
Nicky Ouellet

Montana faces twin threats this summer: On land, crews are battling some of the biggest and most destructive fires in the country. In the water, officials are staving off the spread of invasive mussels that could cause millions of dollars of damage to hydropower dams and irrigation lines. These threats come together for wildland firefighters, who often use equipment that travels across the country and has the potential to carry invasive hitchhikers with it. But firefighters are tackling the potential contamination head on.

No Evidence Of Invasive Mussels After Divers Scour Tiber Reservoir

By & Beth Saboe Aug 9, 2017
Divers with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Montana FWP prepare to dive at Tiber Dam to look for adult zebra and/or quagga mussels, August 7, 2017.
Beth Saboe - MontanaPBS

Scuba divers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have spent the past three days in north-central Montana, scouring the waters of Tiber Dam for any signs of aquatic invasive mussels.

Last October, a juvenile mussel was found in a water sample from Tiber Reservoir by the Bureau of Reclamation, and suspicious samples were discovered in Canyon Ferry Reservoir, near Townsend. Since then, the state has ramped up its efforts to stave off a potentially destructive infestation of non-native quaqqa and zebra mussels.