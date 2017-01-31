Montana Politicians React To The President's Supreme Court Nomination

Montana’s U.S. Senators were quick to issue statements on President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to be a Supreme Court justice about an hour ago. Both Senators will vote on Gorsuch's confirmation.

Democrat Jon Tester said, that in the coming weeks he will:

"Thoroughly review … Judge Gorsuch. It’s critically important that he has an understanding of the Constitution and is willing to defend it. I look forward to sitting down with Judge Gorsuch, looking him in the eye, asking him tough questions, and finding out if he shares our Montana values."

Republican Senator Steve Daines said:

"Neil Gorsuch has an established record as a mainstream judge who upholds the rule of law and doesn’t legislate from the bench. I know that Judge Gorsuch will interpret the rule of law in accordance to the original intent of our founding document, the Constitution. Judge Gorsuch is seeking confirmation to the highest court in our country and I look forward to speaking with him to hear how he will faithfully defend our Constitution."

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, also a Republican issued a statement saying:

"Diverse regional perspective can be a valuable characteristic in all branches of government, and President Trump’s decision to nominate a judge from the Rocky Mountain region to serve on the Supreme Court is great news for the state of Montana. Judge Gorsuch has a proven record as a fair, impartial and intelligent jurist who respects the constitutional principles that our nation was built on. I am confident that, after a thorough vetting process, Senator Daines and Senator Tester will agree Judge Gorsuch is good for the state of Montana and good for our country."