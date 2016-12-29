MTPR

Montana Republicans Set $1,740 Fee For US House Candidates

By Associated Press 21 minutes ago

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Republican Party is charging a $1,740 fee to people interested in replacing U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who has been nominated to lead the Interior Department.

Party chairman Jeff Essmann of Billings tells The Billings Gazette that party leaders met Dec. 20 and decided on the fee, which is equal to the state filing fee for the office.

Credit Montana Republican Party

He says the money will defray the costs for delegates traveling to the nomination convention.

If Zinke is confirmed as Interior secretary, the parties will convene to select candidates for a special election, which will have to take place within 85 to 100 days.

Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Nancy Keenan criticized the fee and said the Democrats would not introduce a similar fee.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Ryan Zinke
Jeff Essmann
Nancy Keenan
Montana politics

Related Content

Second Democrat In The Running For Zinke's House Seat

By Dec 27, 2016
Courtesy Photo

Great Falls state representative Casey Schreiner Monday announced his intent to seek the Democratic party’s nomination for Montana’s at-large Congressional seat. Schreiner wants to replace Republican U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke, who’s been nominated to become President-elect Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary.

What's Next For Montana's Special House Election?

By Dec 23, 2016
Montana Politics & Legislature

It’s been just over a week since Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke was nominated to be secretary of Interior by President-elect Donald Trump. Since then, at least half-a-dozen Republicans and one Democrat have expressed interest in replacing him. If Zinke is confirmed by the Senate, Montana will hold a special election next year to fill his House seat.

To talk over what this means for Montana, we’re joined by Rob Saldin, a political science professor at the University of Montana and analyst for MTPR.

Six Montana Republicans Interested In Filling Zinke's House Seat

By Dec 22, 2016
Montana Politics & Legislature

More than a half-dozen Republicans have expressed interest in running for Congressman Ryan Zinke’s seat if he confirmed as secretary of Interior next year. They include 29 year old State Representative Daniel Zolnikov of Billings. The three-term state representative says that he is most concerned about the national debt: