Montana Republicans Set $1,740 Fee For US House Candidates

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Republican Party is charging a $1,740 fee to people interested in replacing U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who has been nominated to lead the Interior Department.

Party chairman Jeff Essmann of Billings tells The Billings Gazette that party leaders met Dec. 20 and decided on the fee, which is equal to the state filing fee for the office.

He says the money will defray the costs for delegates traveling to the nomination convention.

If Zinke is confirmed as Interior secretary, the parties will convene to select candidates for a special election, which will have to take place within 85 to 100 days.

Montana Democratic Party Executive Director Nancy Keenan criticized the fee and said the Democrats would not introduce a similar fee.

