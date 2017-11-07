MTPR

Montana Special Session Preview With Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson

By 13 minutes ago
  • Montana House of Representatives.
    Montana House of Representatives.
    MTPR

Monday, Governor Steve Bullock called lawmakers back to Helena for a special legislative session. The state is facing a $200 million budget shortfall. The governor has proposed filling the budget gap with a combination of cuts to state agencies and tax increases. Veteran statehouse reporter Chuck Johnson joins MTPR's Corin Cates-Carney with insight on what to expect in the special legislative session.

Corin Cates-Carney: The last special legislative session was called in 2007. For those who might not know, what is a special session, and how might it be different from the regular sessions that happen every other year?

Chuck Johnson: Special sessions are called to deal with emergencies or special issues that come up. A lot of them have been called, in fact, because of budget issues — the revenues aren't coming in as anticipated -- often because of natural resource prices or recessions, that sort of thing.

CCC: Gov. Bullock's call for a special aims to avoid the 10 percent cuts that lawmakers and the governor agreed would significantly hurt vulnerable populations in Montana. Bullock's plan, released Monday calls for $75 million in cuts to government instead of the previously provided $227 million. Chuck, what's the governor's plan here?

CJ: He's come up with a plan that would raise about $225 or $226 million by three ways; one would be cuts; one would be revenue enhancers, primarily through raising the state tax on hotel and motel beds when people rent a room, and also rental cars,and then charging a fee for the money that the state workers compensation fund has for the largest customers; and then the other third is transfers from different funds. So it's a combo of all of those things.

CCC: So, Bullock's plan leans on a basic rule of thirds premise: a third in cuts, a third in tax increases, and a third in government transfers. Does the Legislature need to follow that guide?

CJ: It's the starting point, and the Legislature can reject those ideas, come up with ideas of their own. If they get the signatures of 76 of the 150 legislators they can expand it to include everything they want. In some ways the governor is like the referee in basketball throwing the ball up, and then it's the Legislature's call to do what it wants. But remember, he gets the final say. He signs or vetoes the bills. So, if Republican majorities don't like what the governor is proposing and think he could just make the cuts on his own, they could adjourn sine die, the first day, but I don't think they will.

Everyone decries deal-making but to make this a successful special session, there pretty much has to be some kind of a deal. I think the more it's done in secret without the public, the press and especially other legislators knowing what's going on, the more likely it is to fail.

CCC: How much of that is just a part of what happened going into the special session? It seems that we've heard over the last few weeks there have been negotiations ongoing. How much of these, kind of, behind the curtain deals without the public input are customary in a special session?

CJ: It's the norm. In a three or four or five day special session, it's intense. We've had some in past where nothing has gotten done in a special session, which leaves egg on the face of both the Legislature and the governor. So, that is probably not a solution anyone wants. There's never a good time to call a special session, but if there's no special session, this wouldn't come up until January of 2019, which is a long time to deal with it, and the state couldn't afford to pay its bills unless these 10 percent cuts were made.

CCC: Although the governor has a plan for what he wants a special session to look like, how, in past years, has that initial starting point put by the executive different from the outcome?

CJ: It's usually close to what is finally adopted because the governor is here all the time, his staff is here. I would be when it's all said and done it won't be too different. Perhaps the tax things might be different, and those might turn into cuts or the transfers, but if it devolves into a political shouting match, that doesn't help anyone.

CCC: Some lawmakers have expressed the interest of being mindful of how much these special session cost taxpayers. Can you give us some perspective on that?

CJ: On their face, special sessions are pricey. They're $106,000 for the first day, and then $58,000 every day after that Although when you compare it to the general fund budget, it's relative peanuts. But there will be grousing about the costs and people saying 'why didn't they get this done in the regular session,' and the fact of the matter is, they didn't know in the regular session that there was going to be a huge fire season in Montana, and they didn't realize revenues were going to drop off as much as they did, so I don't think these were predictable outcomes in the session when they left last spring. If they come in and do their job they could get out of here in three or four days, or two or three days, whatever it is. But if there are fierce debates over whether Gov. Bullock's proposals are adequate or if they have better ideas, they could be here longer.

CCC: Chuck Johnson, thanks for coming by.

CJ: You're welcome Corin, have fun a the special session.

Tags: 
state budget
Montana politics
Montana Legislature
Steve Bullock

Related Content

Gov Calls For Special Legislative Session To Balance State Budget

By Nov 6, 2017
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Governor Steve Bullock Monday called for a special legislative session to convene later this month to balance the state's budget. Here's Bullock at a press conference Monday afternoon:

"I’m calling the Legislature back to Helena for a special session to begin with hearings convening next Monday, November 13, and for the full body to convene Tuesday the 14th at noon."

Special Session Needed To Deal With Deficit, Budget Director Says

By Nov 1, 2017
Office of the governor, budget and program planning.
William Marcus

The governor's office says a special legislative session could be called in the coming weeks as the administration and the conservative majority party inch closer to striking a deal on a plan to balance the state budget.

State Budget Director Dan Villa called reporters into his office Wednesday for a brief update on the ongoing political tug-of-war over state spending as Montana faces a $227 million revenue shortfall.

How Montana's Budget Ended Up $200 Million In The Hole

By Oct 30, 2017
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Montana is facing a state budget crisis. The state is projected to have about $200 million less than it needs to fund everything in the budget that lawmakers and the governor agreed to this year. That much is clear, but there's a lot of disagreement about why the $200 million hole is there, and what to do about it.

Today and tomorrow we're going to take a look why the state budget is so far out of whack.

UM Economist: Slowing Economy Partly To Blame For State Budget Crisis

By Oct 31, 2017
Annual Change In State Personal Income Adjusted For Inflation 2007-2016
Screen shot of Pew Charitable Trust Research

Montana is facing a state budget crisis. The state is projected to have about $200 million less than it needs to fund everything in the budget that lawmakers and the governor agreed to this year. That much is clear, but there's a lot of disagreement about why the $200 million hole is there, and what to do about it.

The budget that state lawmakers passed, and that Governor Steve Bullock signed, was based on forecasts that projected Montana's economy would generate a lot more tax revenue than it actually did. That budget is now falling apart.

But the Bullock administration continues to tout the strength of Montana's economy

Private Prison Offers $30 Million Bailout For Montana's Budget Woes

By Oct 31, 2017

Montana’s only private prison has allegedly offered a $30 million dollar bailout to help the state with its budget woes. However, there's a catch.

In order to receive the $30 million dollars from CoreCivic, the company that owns the prison, the Bullock administration would need to extend that company’s contract for another ten years.


Projected State Budget Cuts Raise Legal, Constitutional Concerns

By Sep 29, 2017
Legislative Fiscal Division

An independent analysis of Montana’s budget deficit was released today. A legislative committee is set to review proposed cuts to the state’s budget next week.