Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 1, 2017

Air quality is the big concern today. Simply put, it's really lousy in some areas. Air quality is currently 'Hazardous' in Seeley Lake. That means everyone - healthy or not - should limit or even avoid outdoor exertion and stay indoors when possible. Anyone experiencing symptoms of heart or lung disease associated with smoke exposure should contact their healthcare provider. The Missoula Health Department says Seeley is getting swamped by smoke from the Rice Ridge Fire. Between that blaze and the Liberty Fire near Arlee, air quality specialist Sarah Coefield says, "Seeley may be in for the long haul."

Rock Creek air quality is 'Unhealthy' this morning. That means the elderly, very young and people with heart or lung disease should avoid heavy or prolonged exertion and limit their time outdoors.

Missoula's air appears to be really bad, but Coefield says it looks and smells worse than it really is. Air quality in Missoula, Frenchtown and Lolo is currently 'Moderate'. Even though particulate concentrations aren't as high as Seeley Lake's, the volatile organic chemicals in the smoke may be causing your headaches, upset stomachs and general malaise. Coefield says the inbound cold front might just clear the smoke out of the Missoula Valley for tonight and tomorrow - but no promises.

Fire teams across the state today are bracing for a rather unusual cold front that's expected to stir up winds later this afternoon. That wind could agitate Montana's already grim wildfire situation.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Ray Nickless tells MTPR this inbound system is typically called a 'backdoor' cold front. This time of year cold fronts typically enter Montana from the northwest. Nickless says this one is dropping out of Canada and moving east to west across the Continental Divide - hence the 'backdoor' prefix.

So, what's this have to do with Montana's wildfires? The system is expected to reach western Montana by late Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters also say it's going to bring some gusty northeasterly winds with it. Wind speeds will vary depending on location, but could range from 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. That's why a Red Flag Warning is posted from 6 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. Wednesday. That warning basically covers the area stretching from Glacier National Park, along the Continental Divide, into Missoula and east to Drummond. This is a dry cold front, meaning temperatures will moderate into the upper 80's to low 90's, but don't get your hopes up for any rain, much less higher humidity.