Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 10th, 2017

Gibralter Ridge Fire: 1,493 acres.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office allowed residents to access their homes temporarily this morning. Access was granted from 9 AM - 11 AM so that residents can collect any needed belongings and check on their properties. To get through the road check points, residents needed to sign-in and sign back out with the Sheriff deputy at the check point and provide an ID and license plate number.

There was minimal growth on the fire yesterday and firefighters are focusing most of their efforts in keeping the fire east of Forest Service Rd.756 (Foothills Rd). Two additional Hotshot crews arrived. In addition, 10 engines are ordered and to provide for firefighter safety, logging equipment will also be used.

Firefighters will continue patrol for spot fires on private and state lands and will use Foothill road as a control line to minimize the threat to the structures in the area. Crews are scouting north and south of the fire for locations for contingency lines and look for areas to thin the vegetation to modify fire behavior which will provide for firefighters the best opportunity to hold the fire.

Evacuations remain the same, no additional evacuation have been called for. The following areas are still under evacuation: Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Pass Rd, and Stevens Creek. Other areas, including Glen Lake and Sinclair Cr (south/east of West Road) are under pre-evacuation. All area residents should have an evacuation plan in place including having all important documents, pictures, prescriptions and pets gathered up and easily transportable. Law enforcement will also be patrolling the evacuation areas while residents are evacuated.

Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake: 10, 194 acres and 10-percent containment.

A public meeting will be held tonight, at 6 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Today: In order to secure the southern flank and protect the Double Arrow community, fire managers have identified an opportunity to construct fireline from Morrell Mountain down a ridge to Cottonwood Lakes Road. Helicopters will be utilized to check fire spread as conditions allow. Crews and equipment will build fireline from Seeley Creek Road to Camp Creek Road, between Highway 83 and FR-720. This line will be routed to the northeast and tie into the 2015 Morrell Complex burn scar where fuels are sparse. The east flank will be monitored by aircraft as it continues to spread toward the Wilderness.

For the Seeley Lake area, expect continued heavy smoke conditions reaching Hazardous levels this morning and tonight. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion.