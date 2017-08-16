Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 16, 2017

Wednesday's shaping up to be yet another active fire day in Montana.

Work continues on the 65-acre Blue Bay Fire above Flathead Lake. That one is 10-percent contained. Tuesday’s objective was to reinforce the lower 1/3 control lines with fire and that objective was met. Firefighters will continue to hold direct containment lines and mitigate hazard trees near control lines and roads.

A hot, dry - and later this afternoon - breezy day expected on the Lolo Peak Fire southwest of Lolo. That 10, 363-acxre fire will be with us for a long time. Very active fire behavior is forecast mid-day through early evening with some single tree and group tree torching, as well as short uphill runs where fuel, wind and slope align. Pacific Northwests team leader Noel Livingston will transfer command to Northern Rockies Team A Chief Push, Greg Poncin tomorrow.

The size of the mandatory evacuation area along U.S Highway 12 west of Lolo was reduced Tuesday. Residents along a 1.7 mile stretch of the highway, from mile marker 20 to 21.7, are now back in their homes, but are cautioned that they may have to reevacuate on a moment's notice. The full evacuation order reamins in effect on both sides of Highway 12 from mile marker 21.7 to mile marker 29.

Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake now stands at 11,754 acres with 10-percent containment.

Another community meeting will be held Thursday, August 17 at 6pm at the Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Yesterday the most active portion of the fire continued to burn in the Swamp Creek and Morrell Mountain areas. Indirect line construction and fuel breaks were completed along the entire western perimeter of the fire. Crews today will begin strategic firing operations with a test burn located near Morrell Mountain. If conditions permit, crews will start firing operations this afternoon, beginning with creating a blackened area that will function as a safety zone for personnel working in the area. Firing operations have the potential to produce a significant amount of smoke that will be visible from many locations in town.

Aircraft will be used throughout the day to reinforce indirect lines with retardant on the southeast portion of the fire.

Dry and breezy condition forecast for Eureka's 2,021-acre Gibralter Ridge Fire. Tree torching and fire spotting are likely later this afternoon.

The fire is contained near the intersection of Foothills Road and Sherman Creek resulting in an overall containment of 12%. Approximately 11 miles of shaded fuel breaks have been developed along the Foothills and Grave Creek roads, north and south of the fire. Mop up operations will continue.

To lessen the fire threat to homes, operations ignitions are planned this afternoon along the south side of the fire. The Deep Grave Creek Divide area will be placed under a temporary closure affecting all traffic. The burn operation will be conducted using aerial ignition. Fire activity will be noticeable but controlled. The intention is to keep the fire burning at low intensity and slowly burning downhill over the next several days. This is needed to contain the fire with the least amount of negative impact to the forest.

A public meeting will be held at the Lincoln County High School tomorrow the 17th at 6 p.m.