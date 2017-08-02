Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 2, 2017

The Rice Ridge Fire remained quite active through the day yesterday and up until about midnight last night. The fire has grown to approximately 6,857 acres, mainly to the south and east.

An evacuation warning was issued Tuesday to residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road to Morrell Creek and south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83, including the town of Seeley Lake and Double Arrow Ranch.

Law Enforcement Officers will have notified affected residents. This warning remains in effect. No actual evacuations have been ordered.

During the day various aircraft were dropping retardant and water on the fire. These aircraft are scooping water from Seeley Lake and dropping it on hot spots on the fire. Seeley Lake has been closed to all public activity for this operation.

A night shift continued to work the fire overnight. There was some concern about a shift in wind direction overnight due to an approaching cool front, which would move the fire in a westerly direction and toward town. The east winds did pick up a bit between about 10:00 p.m. and midnight, but died down after that.

The winds are expected to continue to blow toward town today; however, the same cool front has brought higher humidity and cooler temperatures which should keep the fire from being quite as active as it has been. Aircraft will continue to drop water and retardant today. Firefighting activities are prioritized by those actions that will have the greatest probability of success. Public and firefighter safety is the number one priority.

Tomorrow morning the Eastern Area Type 2 Team, under the command of Steve Goldman, will take over the management of fire operations. That team will continue to provide public information and is planning another public meeting in the near future.

The 3,220 acre Liberty Fire on the Flathead Reservation southeast of Arlee grew Tuesday on the south flank toward Hidden Lake and west into the South Jocko Canyon. Minimal fire growth occurred on the fire’s east flank where crews made progress in establishing containment lines along the western edge of 2003's Boles Meadow burn scar. There was little growth on the fire’s north flank where firefighters are working to establish containment lines.

Today, fire crews will continue to build containment line on the fires east perimeter along the Boles Meadow burn scar using the existing road system. The priority is to hold the fire at Boles Meadow and away from the communities of Placid Lake. Resources will be focused on the eastern flank while additional containment lines are scouted on the south flank. Crews may use strategic firing operations to remove unburned fuels between the containment lines and the main fire as conditions allow. Containment lines on the north and west flank will be improved and additional contingency lines well be constructed as resources become available.

Hotter, drier weather and east winds are expected in the next day. Low relative humidity and dry fuels will continue to challenge firefighters. Strong northeast and east winds are expected to push the fire to the west and south today in South Jocko Canyon and Hidden Lake. The winds are expected to help in keeping the Liberty Fire from moving east toward Placid Lake.

Firefighters are challenged by extreme burning conditions, heavy forest fuels and limited access in steep rough terrain. Fire activity can be expected to increase by early afternoon and smoke will impact communities to the west of the fire area. No evacuation orders are in effect at this time. The Missoula County Sheriff Department’s Evacuation Warning for the community of Placid Lake remains in effect. That warning is meant to give people extra time for final preparations should a mandatory evacuation be issued.

The Lolo Peak Fire, southwest of Lolo currently stands at just a hair over 6,300 acres. An evacuation Warning was issued by the Missoula County Sheriff Tuesday afternoon for the area south of Highway 12 from Fort Fizzle west to the intersection with the Elk Meadows road; this includes the Mill Creek area. A Public Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 3rd, at the Florence Baptist Church, 5561 Old Hwy 93, at 7p.m. Highway 12 remains open.

Weather and fire behavior: Temperatures will be in the 80’s to low 90’s through the week with relative humidity in the 20 percent range. Following the frontal passage Tuesday night, today’s winds will be northeast to east with gusts to 15 mph. The northeast winds are expected to last through Thursday and then return to more typical northwesterly flow on Friday. The Fire will remain active to very active for the remainder of the week, continuing to move to the north and west.

Retardant will continue to be used today to limit the fire’s spread to the west. Aerial ignition will be evaluated for use on both the east and west side of South Fork Lolo Creek to limit southern growth and keep the fire west of the Bitterroot divide. Crews have completed 27 miles of control line between the fire and homes, along the Highway 12 and Hwy 93 corridors as they continue south toward Brooks Creek. Alternate lines are still being identified and constructed. Excavators, wood chippers, and dump trucks will work removing slash piles next to the control line. Firefighters and heavy equipment are working along the Elk Meadows Road for use as the primary control line. Stage II Fire Restrictions are in effect for Missoula and Ravalli Counties and across the Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests.

The fire Tuesday became very active in the afternoon within the South Fork Lolo Creek drainage moving slowly both north and east, producing single and group tree torching. By late afternoon the fire crossed over Lantern Ridge entering the Cedar Creek drainage, initiating the Evacuation Warning by the Missoula County Sheriff.

On the west side of the South Fork Lolo Creek near the ridge line the fire is progressing towards Dick Creek. The retardant line that was established along the ridge between South Fork Lolo Creek and Johnny Creek is holding well and was extended north, limiting the westerly movement; utilizing 56,000 gallons of retardant. The southern perimeter of the fire experienced little movement so no aerial ignition was necessary. Following completion of the primary control line along the Highway 93 corridor the heavy equipment resources were relocated to work northwest of the fire along the Elk Meadows Road.