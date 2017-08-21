MTPR

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 21, 2017

By MTPR News 2 minutes ago
  • Night burn out ops on the Little Hogback Fire.
    Night burn out ops on the Little Hogback Fire.
    Jeff Pilotto - Inciweb

Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in the Lolo Peak Fire.

Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate. However, he says more homes could have been lost if crews hadn't set the fire to reduce fuel as strong winds pushed the flames.

Crews plan to take advantage of less severe weather today and tomorrow to strengthen fire lines on the Lolo Peak Fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect on the 31,000 acre fire. Officials say the fire remains active with the potential for moderate growth.

Last week’s dry cold front stirred up many of western Montana’s fires, including the Sapphire Complex east of Missoula.

The 38,000 acre complex is made up of three fires, the biggest of which is named the Little Hogback. Incident spokeswoman Jill Cobb says it made a significant run to the east last week.

“And that really gave us a fright because it really moved a mile-and-a-half, almost two miles in no time at all. It’s kind of like a football game; there’s times when you take a defensive posture and times when you take an aggressive posture. We were definitely on the defensive.”
 
Cobb says the fire team held its ground and is now working to fortify existing lines.

Firefighters meanwhile continue to keep an almost 16,000 acre fire in check that’s burning near Seeley Lake. The Rice Ridge Fire pushed east, but away from town last week. Fire spokeswoman Kristen Miller.

“Our biggest priority and our biggest concern is still that southeast corner portion of the fire and protecting the community of Seeley Lake," Miller says.

Crews continue fuel reduction operations north and east of the Double Arrow Ranch. A community meeting will be held this evening at 6:00 at Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Air quality remains "hazardous" in Seeley lake, and poor in other parts of western Montana.

Firefighters around western Montana are bracing for another round of warm, windy conditions expected by Wednesday. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Tags: 
wildfire

Related Content

Air Quality Update for Western Montana, August 21, 2017

By 7 hours ago
Inciweb

This morning's air quality update from Missoula City-County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:

"Good morning. Depending on where you are, you either woke up to nice air or chewable air. 

Lolo Peak Fire Evac Update

By 7 hours ago
Changes to the evacuations status of areas near the Lolo Creek Fire take effect Monday, August 21 at 10 a.m.

Starting 10 a.m. on Monday, 8/21/17, the following changes to evacuation areas in Missoula County will be in effect: 

Lolo Peak Fire Calms After Big Growth

By & 13 hours ago
Lolo area residents gather at an incident command site Friday, August 18 as evening winds stoke the Lolo Peak Fire.
Beau Baker

Forecasters are predicting a couple more relatively calm days on the Lolo Peak Fire southwest of Missoula. This after firefighters and communities from Lolo south to Florence faced their most severe test when the fire grew explosively Friday night, eating up 9,000 acres in a single day.

We’ll have more on what firefighters are expecting in a moment, but for now, let’s go back to Friday night when MTPR’s Beau Baker was reporting from the junction of Highways 12 and 93.

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 18, 2017

By MTPR News Aug 18, 2017
Evacuation and warning areas for the Lolo Peak Fire, August 18, 2017.

As of 6:40 p.m. there is a new evacuation order along the north side of Highway 12, west of Stella Blue Dr., including all of Sleeman Creek Rd. The order does not include Stella Blue Dr.