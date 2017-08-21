Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 21, 2017

Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in the Lolo Peak Fire.

Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate. However, he says more homes could have been lost if crews hadn't set the fire to reduce fuel as strong winds pushed the flames.

Crews plan to take advantage of less severe weather today and tomorrow to strengthen fire lines on the Lolo Peak Fire.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect on the 31,000 acre fire. Officials say the fire remains active with the potential for moderate growth.

Last week’s dry cold front stirred up many of western Montana’s fires, including the Sapphire Complex east of Missoula.

The 38,000 acre complex is made up of three fires, the biggest of which is named the Little Hogback. Incident spokeswoman Jill Cobb says it made a significant run to the east last week.

“And that really gave us a fright because it really moved a mile-and-a-half, almost two miles in no time at all. It’s kind of like a football game; there’s times when you take a defensive posture and times when you take an aggressive posture. We were definitely on the defensive.”



Cobb says the fire team held its ground and is now working to fortify existing lines.

Firefighters meanwhile continue to keep an almost 16,000 acre fire in check that’s burning near Seeley Lake. The Rice Ridge Fire pushed east, but away from town last week. Fire spokeswoman Kristen Miller.

“Our biggest priority and our biggest concern is still that southeast corner portion of the fire and protecting the community of Seeley Lake," Miller says.

Crews continue fuel reduction operations north and east of the Double Arrow Ranch. A community meeting will be held this evening at 6:00 at Seeley Lake Elementary School.

Air quality remains "hazardous" in Seeley lake, and poor in other parts of western Montana.

Firefighters around western Montana are bracing for another round of warm, windy conditions expected by Wednesday. Thunderstorms are also possible.