Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 4, 2017

Fire behavior on the 7,235-acre Rice Ridge Fire northwest of Seeley Lake is expected to be very active today as it burns into heavy stands of beetle killed trees.

The smoke being produced there is remarkable. Missoula City/County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield put it this way in her morning report today: “The smoke in Seeley Lake is thick enough this morning that our monitor thought it was seeing errors for a couple hours.”

Sadly, it was not an error. Air quality there this morning is listed as “Hazardous”. That means everyone – no matter how healthy – is advised to stay indoors and avoid exertion outside. Once the sun breaks through the clouds and the inversion lifts, Coefield predicts conditions will improve. Until then listen to your body and take it easy.

Back to the Rice Ridge Fire: Steve Goldman's Type II incident management team took command yesterday.

Today’s forecast is for continued hot and dry conditions, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and minimum relative humidity 18-24 percent. Light and variable winds before noon will give way to upslope winds in the afternoon at 8-12 mph Gusting up to 24 mph. The outlook through the weekend is continued hot and dry conditions

Favorable weather conditions yesterday afternoon allowed for a heavy air tanker presence on the south end of the fire for the third day in a row. Crews were also able to construct direct handline in some areas to check spread of the fire on the south side.

The evacuation warning issued to residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road to Morrell Creek and south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83, including the town of Seeley Lake and Double Arrow Ranch is still in effect. No actual evacuations have been ordered.

A change of command at the Lolo Peak Fire today; Noel Livingston’s Pacific Northwest Type 1 team assumes management at 6 p.m. Type 1 teams are assigned to some of the nation’s most complex wildfires.

The Lolo Peak has scorched 6,875 acres approximately 10 miles southwest of Lolo. Smoke shaded the fire Thursday, moderating fire activity.

Today, the air should clear resulting in very active fire. Predicted fire movement remains in a north to northeast direction. Some southerly spread within the South Fork Lolo Creek drainage is also expected. There will be light northwest winds in the morning, increasing throughout the day with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon over the ridge tops. Saturday winds are forecast to be northeasterly with gusts to 20 mph. Temperatures will remain in the 80’s with relative humidity in the 20 percent range.

Retardant will continue to be used to limit the fire’s spread to the west into the Johnny Creek drainage and north into Dick Creek. Aerial ignition will be evaluated for use in the South Fork Lolo Creek to limit southern spread and keep the fire west of the Bitterroot divide. Crews are making excellent progress with line construction as they work south toward Brooks Creek. Alternate lines are still being identified and constructed. Excavators, wood chippers, and dump trucks will work removing slash piles next to the control lines. Work will continue along the Elk Meadows Road preparing it for use as a primary control line.

An Evacuation Warning remains in place for the area south of Highway 12 from Fort Fizzle west to the intersection with the Elk Meadows road; this includes the Mill Creek area. Highway 12 remains open. Do not stop along the road to view fire activity because it creates a traffic hazard.

12-percent of the 3,652-acre Liberty Fire southeast of Arlee is now contained. Fire crews today will continue to build containment line on the fires east perimeter along the Boles Meadow burn scar using the existing road system. The priority is to hold the fire at the 2003 Boles Meadow burn scar and continue to improve primary containment lines and build new contingency lines. Crews may use strategic firing operations to remove unburned fuels between the containment lines and the main fire as conditions allow. New containment lines are being constructed using existing roads on the fires north flank to keep the fire south of Liberty Creek. Containment lines on the north and west flank will be improved and additional contingency lines well be constructed as resources become available.

Temperatures will be in the low 80’s with light northwest winds expected over the next two days. Low relative humidity and dry fuels will continue to challenge firefighters. Northwest winds are expected to push the fire to the south and southeast today in Gold Creek drainage. The fire may become active in drainages where upslope winds align with heavy fuels. Firefighters are challenged by extreme burning conditions, heavy forest fuels and limited access in steep rough terrain. Fire activity can be expected to increase by early afternoon and smoke will impact communities to the east of the fire area.

No evacuation orders are in effect at this time. The Missoula County Sheriff Department’s Evacuation Warning for the community of Placid Lake remains in effect. This warning will be removed once eastern primary and contingency lines currently under construction are secured.

The Sapphire Complex of fires 25 miles east of Missoula in the Rock Creek drainage has burned a combined 17,498-acres, with 15-percent containment.

The largest of the three fires that make up that complex, the Little Hogback, has burned 9,110-acres. Fire resources constructed indirect line to the east utilizing heavy equipment and handcrews. On the southwest portion of the fire, crews made good progress with burning operations to begin tying fireline into rock scree. Firefighters will continue to prep structures and provide protection in the Red and Yellow evacuation zones today. The heavy equipment taskforce continues to establish indirect line on the east side of fire by improving road systems.

The 7,563-acre Goat Creek Fire is estimated to be 45-percent contained. Firefighters continued patrol and mop up along Rock Creek Road. Crews patrolled and monitored the area around structures along Brewster Creek. Aerial resources provided assistance in holding line on the fire’s east edge. Fire resources established direct line tying into roads on the northwest side of the fire. Today, crews will continue to hold the line along Brewster Creek and the north side of the fire. Indirect fireline will continue to be constructed on the east side.

20-percent containment reported on the smallest blaze in that complex, the 825-acre Sliderock Fire. Fire resources secured firelines on the south and east edges of the fire as well as continued to build fireline to existing trails. Aircraft provided support to ground resources with aerial delivery of retardant. Fire resources will continue to hold the line today with assistance from aerial resources.

For the Sapphire Complex, the Granite County Sheriff has issued the following evacuation orders: Red evacuation order (mandatory evacuation) from Hogback Homestead south to Stony Creek and the Sliderock Mountain area; Yellow evacuation orders (pre-evacuation) for the northern portion of Rock Creek drainage from approximately Babcock Creek south to Bobcat Creek, from Butte Cabin south to Hogback Homestead, and from Stony Creek south to the Kyle G. Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge.