Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 7, 2017

The Meyers Fire: 13,097-acres and 4-percent containment.

The public is invited to a community meeting tonight, Monday, August 7 at 7:00 pm at the Georgetown Lake Fire Station #1, 100 Fire Lane, off of Southern Cross Rd. Fire personnel from the Meyers Fire incident management team and the Georgetown Fire Chief will be presenting information about current fire updates and potential future outlooks.

Located 25 miles southwest of Philipsburg, the Meyers Fire showed some increased activity on Sunday afternoon. Stable conditions combined with drift smoke reduced the fire behavior in the morning while afternoon clearing allowed an increased level of activity. Smoke will persist from other fires in the region as well as Canada.

Today’s plan is to implement structure protection measures at Moose Lake and utilize aviation for Frog Pond and Senate Mine. Scout fuel breaks and utilize heavy equipment to implement control lines. Implement a direct suppression strategy where it is the most viable option, taking advantage of favorable conditions. Tomorrow's focus will continue to widen fuel breaks north and east side of fire.

The Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake now clocks in at 7,986-acres and 10-percent containment.

Last night’s community meeting was attended by approximately 250 people. It can be viewed as a video on the Lolo National Forest Facebook page for those who missed it. The next public meeting will be held on Thursday, August 9 at 6pm at the Seeley Lake Elementary School.

The waters of Seeley Lake remain closed, but all businesses in town are open.

Sunday’s moderate weather provided for low fire activity for the majority of the day. Fire crews on the west side of the fire improved fire line, installed additional hose lays and sprinklers and scouted new lines parallel to Highway 83 yesterday. On the southeast side of the fire crews started to build control line to the east along Cottonwood Lake Road. Crews were challenged by thick vegetation and terrain while building control lone along the FS 4353 Road on the southwest side of the fire. Scooper planes worked hot areas on the north side of the fire in the later afternoon. Helicopters worked the south end of the fire.

Crews are continuing structure protection preparation and assessments in Seeley Lake along the MT-83 and Cottonwood Canyon. The evacuation warning issued to residents is still in effect on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road to Morrell Creek and south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83, including the town of Seeley Lake and Double Arrow Ranch. No actual evacuations have been ordered.

Updated 11:20 a.m.

The Lolo Peak Fire burning about ten miles southwest of Lolo is now mapped at 7,292-aces.

Weather and fire behavior: Warmer and drier today and, after the smoke lifts, parts of the Lolo Peak Fire could become a bit more active. That activity is expected on the fire’s northern edge, mainly in Cedar Creek and the South Fork of Lolo Creek. Some single tree, and group torching may occur.

Today: “We’re going to start managing how this fire comes down the hill” Incident Commander Noel Livingston told fire fighters at this morning’s 6 a.m. briefing. There are three parts to the strategy. “We will allow the fire to grow naturally in some areas, and we’ll continue to check it, using helicopters and retardant, in areas of concern,” Livingston said. The third part will be a very intentional process to put a limited amount fire in unburned areas, in order to lessen the chances for high intensity fire behavior later. Manmade fire will be used when conditions are favorable, to produce low-intensity burns. These burns lessen overall intensity by robbing the approaching fire of fuel.

Firefighters also observed a moment of silence at today’s briefing to remember Brent Witham, a Vista Grande Hotshot who was killed on this fire five days ago. Witham’s body is being returned to his home in California today.

Crews will also extend a primary containment line a short distance into Idaho in order to protect parts of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Lolo Peak fire fighters are ready to assist the local forests and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation with extinguishing new fire starts around and within the Lolo Peak Fire area of operations.

Fire danger remains high and fire could spread rapidly, especially in the valleys where it’s hotter and the fuels (grass, trees, and shrubs) are drier.

The Sapphire Complex 25 miles south-southeast of Missoula in the Rock Creek drainage has burned 24,491 acres and is estimated to be 24-percent contained.

There will be a community meeting Tuesday, August 8th, 7pm at the Rock Creek Fisherman's Mercantile to discuss the current and long term plans for the Goat Creek, Sliderock and Little Hogback Fires. Members of Incident Commander John Thompson's Central Montana Type 2 IMT and representatives of local and federal agencies will be on hand to answer questions and provide detailed information. The meeting will be streamed LIVE on the Lolo National Forest's Facebook page.

Goat Creek Fire: 7,703 acres, 62% contained. Fire resources continue to patrol and hold completed line along the Rock Creek road. A hotshot crew burned to the north from Brewster Creek road to reinforce their handline and will continue to hold and improve that line. Fire resources will monitor the north flank of the fire and extinguish any hot spots. On the east flank, fire crews completed hand and dozer line and are burning to widen and secure the line. Helicopter bucket drops are being utilized to support the firing operations. Heavy equipment is making progress on constructing line towards Sliderock.

Little Hogback Fire: 15,946 acres, 0% contained. Structure protection continues along the Red and Yellow Evacuation areas. Fire resources along Rock Creek road are monitoring backing fire and protecting structures. Fire crews utilized interior roads for firing operations to keep the fire in check along the east edge of the fire. Additional line is being scouted and constructed on the south and southeast portion of the fire. Yesterday, a fire retardant plant was set-up in the Upper Willow Creek area to assist with helicopter operations on the fire.

Sliderock Fire: 842 acres, 30% contained. Fire line is being monitored and held on the south and southeast flanks. Helicopters are using bucket drops to keep the north flank in check. Resources Threatened: Private property and structures in the Rock Creek and Upper Willow Creek drainage are threatened. Other resources threatened include a Bonneville Power Administration powerline and a communication site. Evacuations: For the Sapphire Complex, the Granite County Sheriff has issued the following evacuation orders: Red evacuation order (mandatory evacuation) from Hogback Homestead south to Stony Creek and the Sliderock Mountain area; Yellow evacuation orders (pre-evacuation) for the northern portion of Rock Creek drainage from approximately Babcock Creek south to Bobcat Creek, from Butte Cabin south to Hogback Homestead, from Stony Creek south to the Kyle G. Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge, and from the Kyle G. Bohrnsen Memorial Bridge north to McDermott Gulch in the Upper Willow Creek drainage.