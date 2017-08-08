MTPR

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 8, 2017

By 1 hour ago
  • Andy Lyon/Inciweb

Updated 12:00 p.m.

Flathead National Forest spokeswoman Janette Turk says this morning's dry thunderstorms in the greater Flathead-area resulted in at least 20 confirmed lighting strikes, two of which have produced smoke columns in Glacier National Park.

Initial attack teams are rappelling into what's being called the Snyder Ridge Fire near Lake McDonald. Turk says it's currently estimated to be less than a quarter acre in size. The location of other small smoke column in Glacier is unclear right now.

This morning's weather produced lots of lighting and wind, but hardly any rain.

We'll have more information as it comes in.

Updated  11:15 a.m.

Gibralter Ridge Fire: The Lincoln County Sheriff's office estimates that some 30 residences have evaucated with another 100 or so now under pre-evacuation warning. Residents are encouraged to practice self-evacuation. As wildfires can emerge quickly and expand rapidly, do not wait to be told to leave. If you feel threatened or concerned for your safety, it is always safer to leave early. For evacuees of the Gibralter Ridge fire, there is a shelter set up at the Church of God, 1295 2nd Ave East, Eureka. Livestock can be taken to the County Fair Grounds in Eureka and smaller animals and pets can be taken to the Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter. 

Gibralter Ridge Fire:  The Lincoln County Sheriff's office issued early morning evacuations  for the following areas East of Eureka: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, North Stevens Creek Road, Graves Creek Road

Pre-Evacuations are currently being prepared for and will be served by our Law Enforcement and Emergency Officials for the following areas: East Glenn Lake Road to Stevens Road

This new fire is suspected to have been started by lightning this morning or last night in the North East Canyon above Hood Drive. It is reportedly one of "several fires burning in the Eureka, Montana area.". 

Kootenai National Forest spokesman Willie Sykes  estimates its size at 800 to 1,000 acres.

Sykes says a Type II Incident Management team is en route and should assume control later today. 

Tags: 
wildfire

Related Content

Montana National Guard Mobilizes To Fight Meyers Fire

By Katie Riordan 17 hours ago
Smoke plume over the incident command post for the Meyers Fire, August 2, 2017.
Inciweb

For the first time this year, the Montana National Guard has been activated to fight a fire in Montana.

A Chinook helicopter and its team of 15 were deployed  to combat the Meyers fire, 25 miles south of Philipsburg in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. 

Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 7, 2017

By 17 hours ago
Scooper working the Liberty Fire
Inciweb

Managers of the Sunrise fire east of Superior this morning were worried about it throwing spot fires over Interstate 90 and the Clark Fork River.

According to fire team spokesperson Kimberly Nelson, “If there was spotting, the crews caught it because a report never made it back to us, which tells us that it must have been real minor spotting if there was spotting.”

Firefighters Honor Fallen Hotshot

By 20 hours ago
Kate Gemar brought flowers to honor the Brent Witham, the California fireighter who died in western Montana last week. Firefighters from across the country this morning escorted Witham’s body from the Garden City Funeral Home to the Missoula airport.
Edward O'Brien

The body of a 29-year-old California firefighter who died in western Montana last week is now back home in California.

Twenty-nine year-old Hotshot Brent Witham of Mentone, California died August 2 after he was hit by a falling tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

Firefighters from across the country this morning escorted Witham’s body from the Garden City Funeral Home to the Missoula airport.