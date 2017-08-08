Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 8, 2017

Updated 12:00 p.m.

Flathead National Forest spokeswoman Janette Turk says this morning's dry thunderstorms in the greater Flathead-area resulted in at least 20 confirmed lighting strikes, two of which have produced smoke columns in Glacier National Park.

Initial attack teams are rappelling into what's being called the Snyder Ridge Fire near Lake McDonald. Turk says it's currently estimated to be less than a quarter acre in size. The location of other small smoke column in Glacier is unclear right now.

This morning's weather produced lots of lighting and wind, but hardly any rain.

We'll have more information as it comes in.

Updated 11:15 a.m.

Gibralter Ridge Fire: The Lincoln County Sheriff's office estimates that some 30 residences have evaucated with another 100 or so now under pre-evacuation warning. Residents are encouraged to practice self-evacuation. As wildfires can emerge quickly and expand rapidly, do not wait to be told to leave. If you feel threatened or concerned for your safety, it is always safer to leave early. For evacuees of the Gibralter Ridge fire, there is a shelter set up at the Church of God, 1295 2nd Ave East, Eureka. Livestock can be taken to the County Fair Grounds in Eureka and smaller animals and pets can be taken to the Tobacco Valley Animal Shelter.

Gibralter Ridge Fire: The Lincoln County Sheriff's office issued early morning evacuations for the following areas East of Eureka: Sherman Creek Road, Griffith Creek Road, Therriault Creek Road, North Stevens Creek Road, Graves Creek Road

Pre-Evacuations are currently being prepared for and will be served by our Law Enforcement and Emergency Officials for the following areas: East Glenn Lake Road to Stevens Road

This new fire is suspected to have been started by lightning this morning or last night in the North East Canyon above Hood Drive. It is reportedly one of "several fires burning in the Eureka, Montana area.".

Kootenai National Forest spokesman Willie Sykes estimates its size at 800 to 1,000 acres.

Sykes says a Type II Incident Management team is en route and should assume control later today.