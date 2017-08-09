Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 9, 2017

No major blowups last night for the Gibralter Ridge Fire burning five miles east of Eureka. It's estimated to be at 1, 133 acres.

A public meeting will be held this afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Eureka High School auditorium. Information will be provided on the current fire status, expected fire activites and safety concerns.

Evacuations remain the same as on Tuesday when thirty homes were evacuated and one hundred more put on evacuation standby.

The following areas are still under evacuation: Sherman Creek, Griffith Creek, Therriault Pass, and Stevens Creek. Other areas, including upper Grave Creek, Glen Lake, and Sinclair Cr (south/east of West Road) are under pre-evacuation. As of Wednesday morning no additional evacuations were required.

Weather is the largest concern throughout the day. Gusty and erratic winds, caused by expected thunder storms, can blow embers up to one half mile in front of the main fire, creating spot fires. Firefighters will be patrolling for these spot fires and suppressing them as necessary. Ground crews will also be continuing suppression activates, assisted by aerial resources and heavy equipment. Additional resources will be coming in throughout the day with the Western Montana Type 2 Incident Management Team. That team is expected to assume control of the Gibralter Fire this evening at 6 p.m.

A total of eight new lighting starts reported in Glacier National Park. One of those fires is now completely contained. The rest are estimated to be between one-tenth to one-quarter of an acre in size and have firefighters on scene. Trail closures are expected.

Smoke from the Gibralter fire near Eureaka is reported to be very heavy in parts of the Northfork. Drivers are urged to be careful and slow down where appropriate.