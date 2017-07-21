Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 21, 2017

Updated 12:00 pm

Goat Creek Fire Community Meeting Tonight @ 7pm at the Clinton Fire Department located at 12300 US Highway 10 East in Clinton.

Sunrise Fire Second Community Meeting at Lozeau Lodge Pavilion on July 22; 7 PM, Lozeau Lodge, 31 Westfall Road

Quartz-Lozeau , MT (I-90 Exit 55)

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in Boise, Idaho is taking actions to ensure adequate airtanker capability by mobilizing a Department of Defense C-130 equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) to assist with wildfire suppression efforts in California, the Great Basin Area, and elsewhere in the West.

The MAFFS C-130 will be provided by the 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard. It will initially be based in Fresno, CA and is expected to be available to fly wildfire suppression missions beginning this Saturday June 22nd.

“We are mobilizing MAFFS to ensure that we continue to have adequate airtanker capability as we experience very challenging wildfire conditions in a number of western states,” said Dan Buckley, Chair of NMAC. “Maintaining adequate aerial firefighting capability is critical to provide support to the firefighters on the ground who are working so hard to protect lives, property, and valuable natural and cultural resources from wildfires.”

MAFFS are portable fire retardant delivery systems that can be inserted into military C-130 aircraft to convert them into large airtankers when needed. Military C-130s equipped with MAFFS can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant on wildfires. They can discharge their entire load in under five seconds or make variable drops.

On the Lolo National Forest -

That lightning caused fire in Granite County started Wednesday afternoon and is now estimated at 443 acres. It is located West of Missoula and south of I-90. It is six miles south of the Bonita Creek Guard Station and one mile east of Rock Creek Road.

Fire managers report, "Significant fire growth on Thursday, July 21st with sustained winds out of the southwest caused the Granite County Sheriff's Office to issue evacuation notices for Brewster Creek area and pre-evacuation notices for the Rock Creek residences between milemarkers 5 and 13 on the Rock Creek Road."

Agencies fighting the Goat Creek include the Clinton Rural Fire department, Missoula Rural Fire Department, State/DNRC and Forest Service fire suppression resources are currently staffing the fire including two hot shot crews and several engines. Their goals for today are to Check fire growth with aviation and assess structure protection.

Multiple aviation resources are assigned to the fire and helicopter bucket operations were conducted yesterday with more planned for today.

A few miles southeast of the Goat Creek are the Sliderock (204 acres, zero percent contained) and Little Hogback Fires (824 acres, five percent contained). Information on those fires has not been updated since yesterday, and can be found here.

On the Lolo Peak Fire, a type one incident management team is scheduled to take over at 6:00 tonight.

At a community meeting last night, fire managers said access to attack the fire is difficult due to its remote location in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness and rugged terrain. They said they expect the fire to grow and are making plans for how to attack it should it push north and/or east towards Highways 12 and 93, and the communities of Lolo and Florence.

Sunrise fire Second Community Meeting at Lozeau Lodge Pavilion on July 22; 7 PM

A cold front passage on Thursday produced gusty southwest winds pushing the Sunrise Fire to the east and northeast and increasing its size to 482 acres. An overnight infrared flight verified spotting of the fire across Meadow Creek late yesterday afternoon when the fire was most active. Fire behavior should decrease somewhat today due to lighter winds forecast. The structure protection group will be assessing fire protection needs of homes along Quartz Creek throughout the day. Due to the increasing complexity of the fire, a Type 2 incident management team from northern take control of managing fire suppression on Saturday morning. An incident command and base camp for that team is being established in the Tarkio Community.

The Sunrise is close to the Burdette Fire, which was estimated at 70 acres two days ago.

On the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Arrastra Creek Fire six miles northwest of Lincoln saw “extreme” fire behavior yesterday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity associated with the passage of the cold front, with short crown runs, wind-driven runs and short-range spotting. The fire is burning in subalpine fir and producing dark smoke columns. When the heat from the sun, the gusty winds, and the west facing slope came into alignment yesterday afternoon, the fire grew exponentially.

There is a red flag warning for the area today. Fire managers plan to move heavy equipment into the area to begin working along the Beaver Creek Road. The objective of the work is to create a fuel break that will keep the fire north of the road. Additional resources will be assigned, as they arrive.

They are concerned about steep rugged terrain, large dead fuels and numerous snags s. Fuels available to burn are still green but are expected to dry and cure in the coming week. Smoke settling in the valleys due to the early morning inversions affects public health and reduces visibility along highways. Individuals should limit exposure and activity in the morning hours when smoke is heaviest, and travelers should turn on headlights and slow down. Travelers on Highway 200 east of Ovando and west of Lincoln should be aware of bicyclists on the road.

The Park Creek Fire two miles north of Lincoln is now estimated at 2,725 acres and five percent contained.

Fire managers say, “The fire continued to be active in the large dead and downed logs and pockets of bug-killed trees, including along the thermal belt at mid-elevation during the nighttime hours. Gusty winds and low relative humidity associated with the passage of the cold front resulted in extreme fire behavior in the afternoon, with short crown runs, wind-driven runs and short-range spotting. The fire burned interior fuels north of the established fuel break in the area between the Park Creek and Liverpool Creek drainages.”

The red flag warning for the Arrastra Creek Fire applies to the Park Creek as well.

Today, fire officials say they, “will assess the movement and growth as a result of yesterday’s gusty winds and dry conditions. Crews and heavy equipment (feller-bunchers and skidders) will extend the fuel break along the forest boundary to the west, establishing a barrier to surface fire spread along the DNRC and private lands. Helicopters are available for water drops when needed. Additional resources will be assigned, as they arrive.”

East of Deer Lodge, the Limburger Springs Fire, sparked by lightning on Wednesday, July 19th is estimated at 75 acres, and burning in heavy, dense snag patches of timber. No structures are threatened at this time.

Today, will continue constructing fireline where it’s safe to do so, as well as using chainsaws and heavy equipment (feller-buncher) to help create a fuel break to help minimize additional fire spread.

The Red Flag Warning weather continues today, calling for sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts that could reach up to 35 mph. Temperatures at ridgetops will be in the 70s with low relative humidity levels, especially later this afternoon.

We'll update information on other fires ASAP