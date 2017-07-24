Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 24, 2017

Updated 10:40 am

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher

Powell, Broadwater, Gallatin, and Jefferson Counties from 1-9 pm today.

We’re staring our fire roundup with the largest fire in Montana, and will update other fires in descending order as quickly as we can, and update this post as information comes in today.

The Lodgepole Complex of four fires, mostly in Garfield County, is now estimated at 226,000 acres, although fire officials say that’s only a rough estimate due to insufficient staff to get a more accurate number. It is zero percent contained.

There was extreme fire behavior yesterday, and the same is expected today. Strong southerly winds pushed the fire north.

There are more than 215 people assigned to the fire, with more on order and arriving daily.

Twelve homes have been destroyed, as well as an untold but significant amount of fencing and haystacks. Just over 50 people who live north of Highway 200 in western Garfield County remain under evacuation.

The weather forecast includes another red flag warning for today.

There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms with dry lightning ahead of a cold front forecast to pass through today, which will cause winds to shift out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. This could cause an increase in fire activity especially to the south and east. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9:00 p.m. Monday for northern Montana east of the Continental Divide.

The Crying Fire in Petroleum County about 50 miles northwest of Winnett is now estimated at 7,925 acres and 35 percent contained.

It is burning in grass, sage and timber on BLM, private, state and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands. The fire was lightning caused.

Crews have responded from the BLM, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Petroleum County. There were 96 personnel on the Crying Fire today. No accidents or injuries have occurred. Two outbuildings were lost.

Structure protection will continue in the subdivision SE of the Fire and efforts are being made to keep the fire to the West side of the Musselshell river. The Barker Fire in the Lodgepole Complex is pushing from the East threatening the structures on the Crying Fire.

On the Chinn Fire 12 miles south of White Sulpher Springs, the Meagher County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the evacuation order for only residents of the Black Butte subdivision. The area is still under a closure order for the general public because of continued fire suppression activities and hazardous conditions within the fire area.

The Chinn Fire is estimated at 7,090 in size and 90 percent contained, burning in mixed grass and timber.

Today ground crews, assisted by aerial resources if necessary, will continue to strengthen and hold fire line. In areas of containment line, crews will conduct mop up operations to check the soils for hot spots and residual heat sources. Up to 25 percent of the fire perimeter is still active fire line meaning that given the right weather conditions, such as high winds, the fire could threaten that line or continue to expand in size. Three-quarters of the perimeter is considered contained which signifies those areas pose little threat from the fire escaping. The fire will be placed in control status when the entire perimeter has containment line surrounding it. The fire will not be deemed out until all heat within the fire perimeter is extinguished.

Fires suppression and mop up operations are continuing along Highways 12 and 89. To prevent traffic hazards, please stop or pull over in designated turn outs only. Also, please slow down and drive with caution to ensure the safety of firefighters working in those areas.

There are three large fires burning in Lewis and Clark County; the Park Creek, Arrastra Creek and Alice Creek Fires.

The largest is the Park Creek Fire, two miles north of Lincoln, which infra-red mapping puts at 2,900 acres. It is 18 percent contained. Yesterday, fire managers say: “Although the fire exhibited active fire behavior in the interior fuels, there was limited movement and little growth. The majority of the fire behavior was backing with the west winds, as well as creeping and single tree torching. A few smaller columns of smoke were visible in the Liverpool and Yukon drainages, as afternoon winds picked up and relative humidity levels dropped. Aerial resources completed reconnaissance flights to make sure previously reported hot spots were kept in check. Structure assessments are complete, and the handline in Park Creek is plumbed with a hose lay and pumps.

“Heavy equipment and crews will improve the constructed fuel break along the southern edge of the fire, working westward along the Park Creek Road to the Beaver Creek Road. Helicopters are available for water drops when needed.

“The management strategy for this fire is to utilize burned areas from previous fire years to assist in the containment and maximize the use of mechanical equipment to minimize firefighter exposure to hazards/snags.”

The Arrastra Creek Fire is six miles northwest of Lincoln. Infra-red mapping has this fire at 2,501 acres. It is 10 percent contained.

The latest fact sheet on this fire says, "The fire was active in the interior fuels, with backing fire through the grass and small shrubs in the morning and single tree torching in the afternoon as winds picked up and relative humidity levels dropped. Smaller columns of smoke were visible. Theodore Creek saw active fire behavior, but overall, there was very little fire growth. Heavy equipment progressed westward with the constructed fuel break along the Beaver Creek Road to the west. Crews made progress on constructing handline to tie into Arrastra Creek Trail.

“Heavy equipment is working its way west with the establishment of a fuelbreak along the Beaver Creek Road primarily clearing on the north side of the road. Crews will brush out along the Arrastra Creek trail and work to tie in handline with the constructed fuel break along the Beaver Creek Road near the switchbacks in the road system.

“The management strategy for this fire is to utilize burn areas from previous fire years to assist in the containment and maximize the use of mechanical equipment to minimize firefighter exposure to hazards/snags.”

<p>The <b>Alice Creek Fire</b> is 16 miles northeast of Lincoln, estimated at 20 acres and zero percent contained. </p>

<p>This morning’s fact sheet on the fire says, “A crew and local firefighters from the Lincoln Ranger District, assisted by 2 helicopters, are assigned to the fire. Total personnel working on the fire is 26. </p>

<p><b>“</b>Although the fire exhibited active fire behavior, there was limited growth in size. Firefighters worked to construct handline on the north/northeast edge of the fire, working off the north-south ridgeline between Alice Creek and Falls Creek. Helicopters assisted the ground response with water bucket drops to cool hot spots. The crew spent the night in a spike camp near the fire, decreasing travel time to and from the remote location and maximizing work time. </p>

<p>“The firefighters will continue with handline construction, aided by helicopter water bucket drops to keep areas of heat in check.”</p>