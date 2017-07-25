Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 25, 2017

Updated 10:10 am - This post will be updated as information becomes available

Firefighters report progress on the 250,000 acre (390 square miles) Lodgepole Complex of fires in Garfield County. More favorable weather yesterday helped to increase the containment to 20 percent.

Fire managers say, “the combination of intense initial attack by the landowners and local resources along with the work of fire crews has halted most the fire’s progress. Interior burning continues to occur in areas where there are unburned fuels available.

“Today’s forecasted weather should again help the suppression efforts. If conditions are right and the lines hold, crews will take the opportunity to start working from the fires edge to cool more of the interior.”

More than 600 people, including crews from 34 states, are now fighting the Lodgepole Complex.

The Sunrise Fire south of Superior is now number two on the national wildfire priority list, behind the Lodgepole Complex.

It is estimated at 1,370 acres and managers say that yesterday it exhibited “extreme fire behavior, group tree torching and long-range spotting with short crown runs.”

Today’s plan is to, “Scout, access, and open roads to access opportunities for direct or indirect line. Continue to prepare structure protection in Quartz Creek, Quartz Flat and Sunrise Creek. Aviation resources will be used to help contain the fire in the Meadow Creek drainage.”

The weather forecast is for a continued high pressure system to bring hot and dry conditions for the next several days. This high pressure will continue until Wednesday when a front approaches increasing the possibility of gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms over the fire area; only small amounts of rain predicted. The end of the week will bring continued above average hot and dry conditions with no significant rain expected in the forecast.

Three fires on the Lolo National Forest south of Clinton, the Sliderock, Goat Creek, and Little Hogback Fires are now being called the Sapphire Complex.

Collectively they are burning 5,464 acres and are 5 percent contained.

Fire behavior increased yesterday with the northwest wind, driving the fires into heavy fuels. Today, lighter southwest winds will begin to moderate fire behavior. Surface fire spread in the heavy fuels is expected.

By late afternoon expect to see a few clouds. It will once again be hot with temperatures in the 90s in the valleys and mid and upper 80s on the ridges.

Wednesday through Sunday will bring a potential for isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon through evening hours. It will be continued hot through the middle of next week.

The Lolo Peak Fire in the Selway-Bitterrroot Wilderness is now estimated at 1,090 acres and zero percent containment.

There will be a public meeting tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Stevensville High School, 300 Park Ave, Stevensville, in the Multi-Purpose Room. The meeting will be live streamed on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/lolonationalforest/ andhttps://www.facebook.com/DiscoverBitterrootNF/ . You must have a Facebook account to view the stream live. Following the meeting, the recording will be posted. This will not require an account to view.

Fire managers say that, “yesterday a successful aerial firing operation with plastic sphere dispensers was completed yesterday in the southeast corner of the fire near the Bitterroot divide. (It) reduced the fire’s intensity along the divide in steep inaccessible terrain. The majority of the activity was on the northwest edge in the Falls Creek drainage area. The fire did spot across the drainage and burned to Lantern Ridge.

Firefighters are constructing fire line from the South Fork Lolo Creek east towards Elk Meadows, working through the OZ Ranch area. Crews will be building hand line from Mill Creek on Hwy 12 towards the Percell Ranch area. A Hotshot crew will begin work along the Mormon Peak Road, (NFSR 612). A dozer will begin working to clear and open roads and a structure assessment group is continuing to work with landowners in the Hwy 12 and Hwy 93 corridors.

Tuesday weather will be cloudy in the evening but sunny and hot with temps in 80s at ridge top and 90s in the valley during the day. Wind will be west/northwest from 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20.