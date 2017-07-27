Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 27, 2017

Updated 12:25 pm

On the Sunrise Fire between Alberton and Superior:

Yesterday at about 6:00 pm the Mineral County Sheriff moved both Quartz Flats and Sunrise communities into a stage 3 evacuation. A stage 3 evacuation means that the residents in those areas need to leave the area immediately. Additionally, the Sheriff moved the Verde Creek residents into stage 2, which means that those residents need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Today at about 11:00 am, the Lolo National Forest issued A stage 1 evacuation notice for the Rivulet area. Stage 1 means to stay alert and keep informed of the fire.

The latest InciWeb fact sheet for the fire says 60 structures are threatened.

Fire managers say, "Yesterday (Wed 7/26) firefighters started the day working on structure protection primarily in Sunrise and began similar work in Verde Creek and Quartz Road. Additionally, large equipment opened up roads to the north of Quartz Creek.

Late in the afternoon, the Sunrise Fire spotted about a mile east of the active fire edge. Because of the location of the spot and the risk to structures, Retardant and helicopters supported operations throughout the day. When the fire got most active, four air tankers and four helicopters flew until 9 pm dropping retardant and water to halt the fire spread.

The fire burned intensively until about midnight and then calmed down a bit in the early morning hours. The Red Cross established an Emergency Shelter at the Superior High School for residents displaced by this fire. Approximately 75 people attended a community meeting held at Lozeau Lodge.

The Sunrise Fire is now estimated at 3,700 acres per infared mapping this morning, and five percent containment.

The fact sheet says, "Fire managers are anticipating a very busy day on the fire. Crews are strengthening and extending dozer containment lines on strategic ridges north and south of the fire. Structure protection will continue in Rivulet and Verde Creek. Firefighters will remove fuels around the homes in Sunrise and Quartz Flats to improve defensibility. If conditions are favorable, crews will burn around some of the private property to further reduce fuels and protect the values at risk. Firefighters will stay viligent for potentially dangerous conditions on the fireline because of the possibility for strong downdraft winds that could come with thunder and lightning. Firefighters will disengage if conditions compromise their safety."

There will be a community meeting on the SapphireComplex tonight at 7pm at the Rock Creek Fisherman's Mercantile to discuss the current and long term plans for the Goat Creek, Sliderock and Little Hogback Fires. Members of Incident Commander Irv Leach's Eastern Montana Team and representatives of local and federal agencies will be on hand to answer questions and provide detailed information. The meeting will be streamed LIVE on the Lolo National Forest's Facebook Page athttps://www.facebook.com/lolonationalforest/. All are welcome. Questions: call 406-540-3589.

http://rcmerc.com/

The Goat Creek Fire is now approximately 2,707 acres, and 5 percent contained. The fire progressed towards the east with little substantial growth. Construction and improvement of indirect fireline completed by dozers and handcrews continues along ridgelines from Babcock Mountain beyond Burnt Mountain southeast towards Strawberry Mountain. Approximately 16 miles of fireline have been completed.

The Granite County Sheriff's Office has issued yellow level notices for the resident on Brewster Creek Road and for the residents located between mile marker 5 and 13 on Rock Creek Road.

The Sliderock Fire is approximately 503 acres, and 5 percent contained. The fire continues to slowly move east, but overall growth was not significant yesterday. Fireline was completed on the southwest flank with crews hooking towards the east.

The fire previously reported in the Welcome Creek Wilderness, Cinnabar 3, located on Sunday evening by air resources, was worked again Wednesday by smokejumpers and a crew as well as supported by helicopters.

The Little Hogback Fire is approximately 4,416 acres and zero percent contained. Fire activity continues to be primarily on the northeast flank of the fire. Heavy equipment constructed fuelbreaks east of Sandstone Ridge area moving north to south from Standish Creek towards Sawpit Gulch. Hose lays plumbed with portable tanks remain in place to protect structures around the Hogback and Morgan Case Homesteads along Rock Creek Road.