Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 31, 2017

Updated 10:45 am

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation warning to 170 residences on Shining Shirt Road and Beaver Creek Road in the North and South Placid Lake area, due to the Liberty Fire. The Liberty Fire is burning about 3 miles east of Arlee along the eastern boundary of the Flathead Reservation in the South Fork Jocko Primitive Area.

A Type 1 Incident Management team is scheduled to take over management of the Liberty Fire this fire this morning.

The Liberty Fire swelled to roughly 600 acres Sunday afternoon when the fire made an aggressive run and jumped containment lines built by the Tribal Division of Fire. Fire managers say aviation resources were scarce and the fire quickly spread into the forest’s crown. The fire was sending ash as far as Lincoln.

Last night the Mineral County Sheriff's Office issued a Stage 3 evacuation order last night for residents along Verde Creek due to the Sunrise Fire.

Phil Snead, a public information officer for the fire, says the fire made an aggressive run Sunday night to the Verde Saddle…

“And Verde Saddle specifically was the trigger point for initiating the stage three evacuation for that area,” Snead said.

People in Sunrise Creek, Quartz Flats and Quartz Creek also remain under an evacuation order. Residents of the Rivulet Area should be on the alert for fire activity.

The Red Cross Shelter at the Superior High School will be open if a need exists.

Snead says motorists along I-90 between Tarkio and Superior should be prepared for thick smoke and poor visibility this morning.

“We encourage them to slow down, be vigilant and definitely don't stop. Just keep on going and be aware there could be smoke in the area,” Snead said.

Fire managers say that today, “Day operations will assess the fire perimeter and take controlling action as feasible.”

They are predicting, “active fire behavior,” and say, “Fire growth to the north, east, and south threatening structures in Quartz Creek, Quartz Flats, and Sunrise. With high pressure in place, the week is expected to be above average- hot and dry. Record hot and dry conditions are predicted for the extended forecast. Poor relative humidity recovery, leading to increased fire behavior and continued fire perimeter growth. No significant precipitation is forecast.”

On the Lolo Peak Fire Sunday, fire managers say periodic cloud cover kept fire activity minimal until late afternoon.

Heavy equipment in the Highway 93 corridor are nearing completion on the primary control line. Hot Shot crews will complete the work with hand lines.

Two heavy helicopters dropped retardant to reinforce Saturday’s work along the ridge on the west side of South Fork Lolo Creek. In late afternoon, helicopters dropped water on new spots that were identified on the ridge south of Lolo Peak. To date 60,000 gallons of water and 86,000 gallons of retardant have been dropped on the fire.

This morning’s fire update says, “we are continuing preparation to protect the valley and its residents as well as our firefighters. Supporting that objective, approximately 900 homeowners have been contacted to assess their property for structure protection. Based on historical knowledge of fire behavior in this immediate area, and where this fire has the potential to move, 21 miles of control line between homes and the fire has been completed along the Highway 12 and Hwy 93 corridor. Construction of control line continues south along Highway 93.

“The majority of this control line is approximately 100 feet wide, consisting of a 12 feet wide dozer line down to mineral soil adjacent to 90 feet of a “shaded” fuel break. Construction of this fuel break consisted of removing dense stands of small trees and brush and the lower limbs of larger trees. The fuel break is intended to reduce the intensity of the fire as it approaches the dozer line.

“Alternate fire lines between the fire and the control line are also being constructed. Some of the line locations will use preexisting open and closed roads while others will be constructed with heavy equipment and incorporate natural features (rock slopes, etc.). To reduce the intensity and impact of fire and keep it off private land, these lines will be used to fight the fire before it moves closer to the control line.”

More information on the Lolo Peak Fire is available at the Firewise trailer, located on the eastside of the intersection of Hwy 12 and Hwy 93 or the Florence-Carlton School for current information.

“Fire managers will monitor the fire’s behavior along the ridge on the west side of South Fork Lolo Creek to reduce northwesterly growth. Aerial ignition will continue along southern edge of the fire as needed to inhibit an organized fire run toward the Bitterroot divide. Excavators, wood chippers, and dump trucks will work in the Elk Meadow area and along the Highway 12 corridor to remove slash piles next to the fire line. Crews will conclude the installation of sprinklers, hose and portable water tanks near homes as well as staging equipment along the Highway 12 corridor.

“Hotter and drier weather is forecast for next week. Fire behavior predictions indicate the fire will move north and cross Lantern Ridge. The prevailing winds from the west southwest will push the fire northeast toward the valley and Highway 12. We are focusing our efforts with this in mind and have staged our resources appropriately to meet this challenge. We continue to work closely with our cooperators, keeping public and firefighter safety our top priority.”