Montana Wildfire Update Roundup For August 4, 2017

  • Aravaipa Hotshot on night ops
    Shane O'Farrell/Inciweb

Fire behavior on the 7,235-acre Rice Ridge Fire northwest of Seeley Lake is expected to be very active today as it burns into heavy stands of beetle killed trees.

The smoke being produced there is remarkable. Missoula City/County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield put it this way in her morning report today: “The smoke in Seeley Lake is thick enough this morning that our monitor thought it was seeing errors for a couple hours.” Sadly, it was not an error. Air quality there this morning is listed as “Hazardous”. That means everyone – no matter how healthy – is advised to stay indoors and avoid exertion outside. Once the sun breaks through the clouds and the inversion lifts, Coefield predicts conditions will improve. Until then listen to your body and take it easy.

Back to the Rice Ridge Fire: Steve Goldman's Type II incident management team took command yesterday.

Today’s forecast is for continued hot and dry conditions, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and minimum relative humidity 18-24%. Light and variable winds before noon will give way to upslope winds in the afternoon at 8-12mph Gusting up to 24mph. The outlook through the weekend is continued hot and dry conditions

Favorable weather conditions yesterday afternoon allowed for a heavy air tanker presence on the south end of the fire for the third day in a row. Crews were also able to construct direct handline in some areas to check spread of the fire on the south side.

The evacuation warning issued to residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road to Morrell Creek and south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83, including the town of Seeley Lake and Double Arrow Ranch is still in effect. No actual evacuations have been ordered. 

wildfire news
wildfire

Montana Wildfire Roundup for August 3, 2017

By 15 hours ago
Inciweb

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott released the name of the firefighter who was killed while working on the Lolo Peak Fire yesterday afternoon. The sheriff says 29 year old Brent M. Witham of Mentone, California was killed when a tree was being cut down, and fell on him.

Lolo National Forest Spokeswoman Pat York says exact details of Witham’s death are still unclear.

Seeley Lake Drone Incursion Leads To Federal Investigation

By 17 hours ago
An unmaned aerial vehicle, also known as a drone. File photo.
(PD)

The drone pilot allegedly responsible for temporarily shutting down aerial firefighting operations on the Rice Ridge Fire near Seeley Lake Wednesday is now the subject of a federal investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service is working in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Justice to determine if charges are warranted.

State Officials Say Budget Issues Won't Handcuff Firefighting Efforts

By 16 hours ago
Montana is spending over a million dollars a day fighting wildfires. These are Goat Creek and Sliderock fires, July 23, 2017.
Inciweb

The money set aside to fight wildfires in Montana is rapidly dwindling as portions of the state are in extreme drought conditions. But John Tubbs, Director of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, says there’s more money available to keep up the firefighting efforts, in other pockets of state government.

“We don’t run out,” Tubbs says.