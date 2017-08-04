Montana Wildfire Update Roundup For August 4, 2017

Fire behavior on the 7,235-acre Rice Ridge Fire northwest of Seeley Lake is expected to be very active today as it burns into heavy stands of beetle killed trees.

The smoke being produced there is remarkable. Missoula City/County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield put it this way in her morning report today: “The smoke in Seeley Lake is thick enough this morning that our monitor thought it was seeing errors for a couple hours.” Sadly, it was not an error. Air quality there this morning is listed as “Hazardous”. That means everyone – no matter how healthy – is advised to stay indoors and avoid exertion outside. Once the sun breaks through the clouds and the inversion lifts, Coefield predicts conditions will improve. Until then listen to your body and take it easy.

Back to the Rice Ridge Fire: Steve Goldman's Type II incident management team took command yesterday.

Today’s forecast is for continued hot and dry conditions, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and minimum relative humidity 18-24%. Light and variable winds before noon will give way to upslope winds in the afternoon at 8-12mph Gusting up to 24mph. The outlook through the weekend is continued hot and dry conditions

Favorable weather conditions yesterday afternoon allowed for a heavy air tanker presence on the south end of the fire for the third day in a row. Crews were also able to construct direct handline in some areas to check spread of the fire on the south side.

The evacuation warning issued to residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road to Morrell Creek and south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83, including the town of Seeley Lake and Double Arrow Ranch is still in effect. No actual evacuations have been ordered.