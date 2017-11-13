MTPR
Related Program: 
Field Notes

Montana's The Final Destination For Rough-Legged Hawks Flying South

By Pat Jamieson 1 minute ago
  • Rough-legged hawk
    Rough-legged hawk
    FLICKR USER, FRANK D. LOSPALLUTO (CC-BY-2.0)

As winter comes to the National Wildlife Refuges of the Mission Valley, we begin to see a whole different group of visitors. And I’m not just referring to the human kind. Strange as it my seem, the National Bison Range, Ninepipes National Wildlife Refuge and Pablo National Wildlife Refuge, along with other lands in the Mission Valley, are where a number of birds choose to spend their winter.

It turns out that this part of western Montana is their southern migration point. While many of the birds that spend the summer in the Arctic tundra fly over us on their way to Central and South America, a few intrepid types stop here. One such bird is the rough-legged hawk.

Named for their fully feathered legs, rough-legged hawks spend the summers nesting on the tundra in northern Canada and Alaska – and I don't mean on the tundra. In this treeless expanse, large birds have little choice but to nest on the ground. It may be the resemblance of the grasslands and marches of our area to the open tundra that attracts these birds to the Mission Valley. Or maybe the similarity of our fairly mild winters to the cool summer weather of the far north.

Whatever the reasons, large numbers of rough-legged hawks spend the winter here. The Mission Valley hosts one of the largest concentrations of wintering rough-legged hawks in the country. Researchers have documented communal winter roost sites along the base of the Mission Mountains, containing up to 200 birds.

Rough-legged hawk takeoff
Credit FLICKR USER, TUCHODI (CC-BY-2.0)

During the winter season, rough-legs are the most common large hawk seen in the Mission Valley. Every once in a while I confuse one of theses birds for a bald eagle because they often have a very light creamy-colored head and a dark breast. But, since they are just the size of a re-tailed hawk, I soon realize my mistake. Like many types of hawks, rough-legs come in a variety of color phases, so some will have a light body and head, while others will be dark all over.

But one good clue to what you’re looking at is the white tail with dark terminal band, seen on all birds of all ages and color-phases. And on the lighter-colored birds, look for the characteristic black “wrist” seen on their underwing when they fly overhead.

These birds come to the Mission Valley looking for food to get them through the winter months so they can return to their northern nesting areas in the spring. Their main, and almost only, prey are mice and voles. Surprisingly, even though rough-legged hawks are the same size as red-tailed hawks, they are pretty much restricted to taking small prey because of the size of their feet.

Birds of prey catch their meals using strong, sharp talons on their feet. But rough-legs have very small feet for their size. So while a red-tailed hawk can easily take a rabbit or a grouse, our wintering hawks need to take small rodents. And the way they do it is unique for a bird that size.

Many large birds of prey soar on warm updrafts while looking for something to catch and eat. This is one reason most red-tailed hawks migrate out of western Montana in the winter – it is harder to soar when the weather gets cold. But rough-legged hawks over, facing into the wind and flapping their wings to hold their position over where they thought they saw a moving meal.

You may have seen American kestrels do this, a falcon about the size of a robin. But the only other large bird of prey able to hover is the osprey, which spends the summer hunting for fish in lakes and rivers. But osprey leave the Mission Valley as the rough-legs show up for the winter. Large birds seen hovering during this time of year will probably be our winter guest, the rough-legged hawk.

So, when the icy winds are howling, snow is drifting in the fields and Jack Frost begins nipping at your nose, remember this – the rough-legged hawk flew 2000 miles or more to spend the winter in this type of weather. Let them inspire you to brave the elements. Visit the National Wildlife Refuges of the Mission Valley and do some winter hawk watching. After all, the birds think this is a great place to spend the winter.

'Field Notes' is produced by the Montana Natural History Center

Broadcast: "Fieldnotes," 12/25/16. You can hear the program on the radio Sundays at 12:55 p.m., Tuesdays at 4:54 p.m., and Fridays at 4:54 p.m., or listen via podcast.

Tags: 
Montana Natural History Center
Raptors
national bison range
Ninepipes Wildlife Refuge
rough-legged hawk

Related Content

Western Montana's Winter Inversions Explained

By Ondi Crino Dec 12, 2016
View of inversion over Missoula from Snowbowl
FLICKR USER, EVAN LOVELY (CC-BY-2.0)


Since my recent move to Missoula from the sunny state of Florida, I had experienced many unfamiliar weather conditions. Montana residents might be well accustomed to snow, black ice, negative temperatures, and the season known as winter, but these were still novelties to me.  

'Field Notes': How Insects Survive Montana Winters

By Ashely King Nov 27, 2016
Snow Fleas
FLICKR USER, LINDSEY (CC-BY-2.0)

Every autumn I begin to wonder – where do all the bugs go? Unlike people, and other warm-blooded critters that can maintain a consistent internal temperature, insects cannot. So, you might wonder, what do insects do to survive the cold?

Ceanothus: Life From The Kiss Of Fire

By Mike Hillis May 30, 2017
Ceanothus velutinus, a plant with more common names than zip codes in California.
Walter Siegmund (CC-BY-SA-3)

Thirty-plus years ago when I was studying wildlife management at Oregon State University, we learned that Ceanothus was a highly preferred forage plant for deer and elk during the winter. I knew that Ceanothus was the genus name of a large group of western shrubs and I even knew enough to recognize a few of the individual species back then.

Wildlife Sign: Clues In The Storybook Of Nature

By Jennifer Dolese Nov 14, 2016
Elk in Yellowstone National Park
Jim Peaco/Yellowstone National Park (PD)

A couple weekends ago, some friends and I got up early to drive into the Flint Creek Range near Anaconda. We planned to hike through an area that we’d been told was home to some 800 elk, 150 big horn sheep, 30 mountain goats, black bear, and moose. We walked up the trail with great anticipation for a day of spectacular wildlife viewing. The sky was slate gray, and it wasn’t long before we encountered our first snowflakes and felt our hands getting numb. 