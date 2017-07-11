MTPR

Montana's Law Enforcement Academy Will Get Campus Building Upgrades

By 44 minutes ago
  • Montana Law Enforement Academy
    Corin Cates-Carney

Montana’s Law Enforcement Academy, which trains every new cop in the state, is getting an upgrade over the next few years. Lawmakers approved $6 million, despite the tight budget year, to begin remodels in the academy for new officers.

Every new state, county and city law enforcement hire will spend at least 12 weeks on the 20-acre training center in the Helena Valley.

They study the law they’ll be enforcing, investigation techniques and human behavior, and run through situations in a scenario  room, where new cops are put in life-size video games acting out scenes, and sometimes fire fights, playing on a large projector.

While some of the technology in the academy is slowly becoming more advanced, academy officials say the buildings on campus are old and need renovating to keep up with the educational programs. Most of the buildings on the campus were built between 1920 and 1960.

Attorney General Tim Fox says when he started running the Department of Justice four years ago he saw the need to update the academy.

“It’s a maintenance headache here,” says Fox.

In a media tour of the academy campus Tuesday, administrator Glen Stinar often mentioned, and sometimes joked about, the maintenance problems of the old buildings.

“It’s not uncommon to see one plumbing truck or electoral truck here. Sometimes we’ll see two, that’s really exciting," says Stinar. "This is the kind of stuff that we're dealing with. You had something that was put in in the 20's or 30's and then the plumber's going, 'Well, I don’t know what that is, but I know what that is,' and they find a way to make it work.”

After an interim study in 2016 looked into the DOJ request to remodel the training center, in the 2017 session, legislators authorized the funding.

“So we’re going to fix all the dorm buildings; we’re going to make the cafeteria bigger," Stinar says. "So we’re going to kind of get to where we need to be as a state facility for law enforcement. That will start next year and take about two years or so to get it done.”

The little over $6 million for remodeling is about half of the total funding needed to finish all the other renovations academy administrators are planning in their long term goal to update the campus, which includes a new scenario building and renovated classrooms. 

But for now, Stinar says they have money for the dorms, which was the big ticket item, and construction on those will begin next spring.

Tags: 
Montana Law Enforcement Academy
Tim Fox
Glen Stinar
Montana Department of Justice
Montana Legislature

Testing To Begin On Montana's Backlogged 'Rape Kits'

By Jul 10, 2017
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox in Missoula Monday
Eric Whitney

Montana’s backlogged sexual assault evidence kits will undergo lab testing beginning this month. Last fall, the state got a $2 million federal grant to fund cataloging and testing of the unsubmitted so-called rape kits. 

Lawmakers Will Study Solitary Confinement & Drug Abuse Before 2019 Session

By Jun 28, 2017
Lawmakers will study prisoner solitary confinement and meth and opioid abuse during the legislative interim as they begin to shape new policy proposals for the 2019 session.
Eric Norris (CC-BY-2)

'Montana Meth Summit' To Address Meth Problem And Solutions

By Feb 2, 2017
Shards of methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as crystal meth.
Radspunk (GFDL)

Lawmakers in Helena are calling for what’s being billed as the “Montana Meth Summit”, a gathering of lawmakers and government officials to talk about the impacts of meth in Montana. Senator Eric Moore, a Republican from Miles City, and Senator Diane Sands, a Missoula Democrat, stood in the Capitol Tuesday afternoon, as they announced a listening session to discuss the trends of meth use across the state.

Bipartisan Support For More Montana Judges; Uncertainty For Other Services

By Feb 2, 2017
Montana Supreme Court Temporarily Halts 'Marsy's Law'
(PD)

A bipartisan group of lawmakers agreed today to fund new judges for Montana’s burdened court system. But, as lawmakers focus on cutting spending statewide, the future of other services in courts are uncertain.