MTPR

Montana's Lodgepole Complex Is The Size Of New York City

By
Originally published on July 24, 2017 2:04 pm

The largest wildfire in the nation burns right now in Montana, and it's the size of New York City. The 353 square mile Lodgepole Complex fire is burning in Garfield and Petroleum counties of eastern Montana.

It's burning in timber, grass, dead and downed trees, sagebrush as well as primary core sage grouse habitat south of Highway 200. It has destroyed 12 homes, fencing and haystacks.

The area is again under a red flag warning today with hot and dry conditions and gusty winds.

Public Information Officer for the Lodgepole Complex fire, Geremy Olson, says the weather right now makes for very dangerous firefighting conditions.

"Firefighters are experiencing anywhere from 8 to 10 to 12 foot flame lengths in that sage brush and in the timber draw areas and stuff," said Olson. "It's just not safe to fight fires in there."

Some 300 fire personnel from 34 states, some as far away as New Hampshire and Florida, are working the fire lines with a lot of help from the fixed wing and helicopters in heavy use.

As of this morning, the fire is 5% contained but Olson says those numbers could go up as the fire lines are checked through the day.

Olson reminds everyone that safety is vital and if someone feels concerned or threatened by fire activity, self-evacuate.

"People need to be prepared across the state of Montana. They need to be ready and don't wait for someone to ask you to evacuate your home or whatever," said Olson.

Just over 50 people who live north of HWY 200 in western Garfield County remain under evacuation.

Tags: 
wildfire
Lodgepole Complex
Geremy Olson

Related Content

Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 24, 2017

By 7 hours ago
The Goat Creek Fire from St. Mary Peak Sunday
Rob Saldin

Updated 4:10 pm

In Lolo tonight, there’s a public meeting at Lolo Elementary at 7pm about the Lolo Peak fire. Another meeting on the fire tomorrow (07/25) is scheduled for the same time at Stevensville High School.

Fire Information Meetings For July 23-24, 2017

By Jul 21, 2017
File photo
Eric Whitney

There will be a Community Meeting Tomorrow for the Whetstone Ridge & Myers Fires. Representatives from the Goat Creek, Little Hogback, and Sliderock Fires will be presenting an update on those fires. The meeting is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Philipsburg School located at 407 Schnepel St. in Philipsburg, Montana.

There will be a public meeting for the Lolo Peak Fire on Monday, July 24, at 7:00 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Lolo Elementary School.

An interactive map of the fire can be found here.

Evacuations Ordered For Lodgepole Complex Fire NW Of Jordan

By Jul 22, 2017
Inciweb

As of 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, evacuations have been ordered for residents in the entire area north of Highway 200 from the Petroleum County Line and West of Edwards Road, due to the threat from the Lodgepole Complex fires. 

The evacuation area includes: Big Bart Coulee, Haley Coulee, Benzien School Area, Benzien Road all the way to Steve Forks Road, and Battle Coulee Area.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at the VFW Hall in Jordan. 

Military Airtanker Tasked With Fighting Western Wildfires

By Jul 21, 2017
A MAFFS-equipped C-130 Hercules from the 302nd Airlift Wing makes a water drop over New Mexico during a training exercise, May 2007.
Technical Sergeant Rick Sforza, United States Air Force (4th Combat Camera Squadron). PD.

The federal government has activated a large military airtanker to assist with wildfire suppression efforts in the West. Ken Palmrose is a public information officer with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

"Right now it’s going to be stationed at Fresno, California and it will probably be working there in California starting tomorrow," says Ken Palmrose, a public information officer with the Fire Center.