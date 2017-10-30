MTPR

Montana's Native American Children Face Greater Inequities That Hamper Their Well Being

By Jackie Yamanaka 53 minutes ago
Originally published on October 30, 2017 7:11 pm

Montana’s Native American children face greater barriers to opportunity than their peers in other states according to the 2017 Race for Results study released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The Race for Results index graded states on a scale from zero to 1000.

In Montana, white children scored 671. By contrast the state’s Native American children scored 267, placing them the second lowest in the nation for any racial or ethnic group except for Native American children in South Dakota.

Jennifer Calder of Montana Kids Count says the isolation of reservation communities combined with poverty are factors in the state’s low scores.

"Living at the poverty level is incredibly stressful and profoundly stressful for children and creates a lot of instability in both in housing and food and a lot of transition for those children," she says.

One measuring stick was to look at how many families live at least at 200% of the poverty level. Calder says that income level, $48,500 for a family of 4 in 2015, affords limited economic stability.

The report notes that Montana being a rural state, combined with low-incomes, further perpetuates the cycle of inter-generational poverty for Native American families.

"When we have a blanket statement that says it’s isolation then that doesn’t cut it for me. Poverty and isolation, says State Representative Sharon Stewart Peregoy of Crow Agency on the Crow Indian Reservation.  "There’s more barriers and more obstacles and situations that tell a bigger story."

Stewart-Peregoy is talking about cultural differences and the fact that for many American Indian children English is a second language. While she recognizes data on reading at grade level or high school graduation rates are important, she says there are factors other that go into the well-being of a Native American child.

"When you have these measures, these European measures, upon Native children, upon Latino children, upon African-American children you’re looking at it from a different litmus test," Stewart-Peregoy says. "And it’s also for lack of a better word a white, middle-class perspective. It’s not the reality of the children of poverty and it’s not the reality of the children of color within their communities."

Stewart-Peregoy teaches Crow Studies at Little Big Horn College. She says while Montana has policies like Indian Education for All, there also needs to be frank public discussion about racism and bias.

"That’s the conversation we need to have because those experiences can make or break a student at any level whether they are in preschool or all the way into college," she says.

True, says Jennifer Calder of Montana Kid’s Count. The report does note that. Still, she says, the goal of this report to acknowledge the gap is real between Indian and non-Indian children.

"And this report is trying to talk about it in a way that is not inflammatory, that’s not blaming," says Calder.  "It’s just describing the reality of the experience. That there are huge percentages of American Indian children that grow up in high poverty neighborhoods and that automatically creates fewer opportunities for them. So what are we going to do about that?"

Calder points to programs like high quality preschool or Medicaid can help close the gap.

The 2017 Race for Results report comes at a time when Governor Steve Bullock is considering additional cuts to state programs – including to education and health care - because of the current state budget crisis. Tax collections are coming in lower than projections. The Bullock Administration projects the state will be $227 million dollars in the red. Montana's Constitution requires a balanced budget.

Copyright 2017 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio.

Tags: 
Native Americans
Jennifer Calder
Montana Kids Count
Sharon Stewart-Peregoy
Montana politics

Related Content

'Historic' Gathering Confronting Native American Suicide In Montana

By Oct 11, 2017
Some of the people at the two day suicide prevention gathering in Helena this week
Eric Whitney

 


One day after the suicide of a mountaineer in Montana made headlines across the country, Governor Steve Bullock addressed a gathering in Helena, and brought up another suicide that didn't make the news.

"Last Thursday, the Ft. Belknap community buried one of their own," Bullock said. "She had been a scholar at Harlem High, she'd been an athlete and a role model. She was a soldier, National Guard member representing her state and her nation."

Native American Language Program Facing $250,000 Cut

By Jul 13, 2017
Dancers at the Arlee Esyapqeyni in June
Eric Whitney

Funding for a Native American language preservation program could get cut next month if revenues don’t increase as the state fiscal year comes to an end. 

The State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee was briefed by legislative staff Thursday that budget cuts will be triggered in mid-August.

Amy Carlson, a Legislative Fiscal Analyst, says state revenues have continued falling below projections since lawmakers passed the state budget in April.

Native American Film 'Neither Wolf Nor Dog' Illustrates Importance Of Empathy

By Brie Ripley Jun 29, 2017

Steven Lewis Simpson is a white, European filmmaker telling a story about Native Americans through his latest film screening now across Montana.

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” is adapted from the 1994 best-selling novel by author Kent Nerburn. It's about a white writer who gets sucked into life on reservations in the Dakotas by the late Lakota Chief, Dave Bald Eagle, whose people were killed in the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890. Brie Ripley spoke with the filmmaker about the complexities of telling a story that isn’t yours.  

Fed Up With Media Myths, Native American Hip-Hop Artist Leads New Podcast

By Brie Ripley Jun 28, 2017

Gabriel Night Shield decided to make the podcast Urban Indianz after growing frustrated with the way he sees Native Americans portrayed in mass media.

Half Of Montana Kids Live In Low Income Families

By Nov 13, 2014
Courtesy The Annie E. Casey Foundation

Nearly half of all Montana kids are growing up in low income homes.

That’s according to the latest Montana KIDS COUNT policy report, put out by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report concludes it's going to take a coordinated approach to help lift kids out of those circumstances.

Montana 'Most Improved' In Child Well-Being Rankings

By Jun 21, 2016
Montana "Most Improved" In Child Well-Being Rankings
Josh Burnham

More Montana kids are insured, fewer are dying and the teen birth rate continues to drop. This is according to the 2016 National Kids Count Data Book released this week.