Montana's Office Of Political Practices 'Has Been Corrupted' Lawmaker Says

Allegations of corruption and partisanship were scattered throughout a meeting of lawmakers today in the House Judiciary Committee as they discussed a bill (HB-340) that would dismantle the current office of the Commissioner of Political Practices.

The legislation brought by Republican Representative Derek Skees, from Kalispell, got its first hearing this morning.

Rep. Derek Skees (R) HD-11 is the sponsor of a bill that would close the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices.
"This office has been corrupted," Skees says. "We need to find a new way to uphold our constitutional oath to ensure the purity of the electoral process, and make sure that we are held accountable to a higher standard."

Skees says the authority of the state’s top political cop, in charge of enforcing campaign practices and disclosure information, should be broken up and given to the Secretary of State and the Attorney General. Skees says that by doing this, it would bring more accountability to the system that oversees the fairness of Montana’s elections.

Skees was the only person to testify in support of his bill. However, several other Republicans in the hearing expressed frustration over what was called a public perception of partisanship, within the Commissioner of Political Practices office.

Under current law, commissioners are nominated by the Governor, from a group of applicants  selected by a group a bipartisan legislative leaders. The Governor’s nominee must then be confirmed by the Senate.

Current Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl says his office does not consider political party when looking at campaign or ethics complaints. He testified against the bill.

"I think it is so important for the people of Montana that they do have a person that isn’t Republican, that isn’t Democrat, that is able to have a role in the fairness of elections, and that is what the current Commissioner’s office is able to do," Motl says.

Evan Barrett, recent history professor at Montana Tech, and former staffer for Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer, also testified against the bill. He says he was a part of the commission that wrote the law creating the Commissioner of Political Practices in 1975. He says handing over that job to elected officials would be a bad idea.

"Regardless of who holds these elected offices, if you don’t get the reality, you at least get the image, the perception of the fox in the hen house, and regretfully when you hold a partisan office, consideration of partisan issues also mots becomes baked into the cake," says Barrett.

According to the Associated Press, the Secretary of State and the Attorney General, which are both elected officials, would be subject to the laws they would oversee if this bill passed.

The House Judiciary didn’t vote on the bill, today, but will likely do so in the coming weeks.

Bill Would Eliminate Montana Office Of Commissioner Of Political Practices

By Cole Grant - UM Legislative News Service Feb 2, 2017
The sign outside the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Office.
HELENA - A bill in the Montana House would get rid of the Office of the Commissioner of Political Practices and split the duties between two elected officials — the Attorney General and Secretary of State — rather than one appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

House Bill 340’s sponsor, Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, said the office wields too much power for one person.

Commissioner Of Political Practices Term Has Expired, State Supreme Court Says

By Matt Volz - Associated Press Feb 1, 2017
Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl testifies in his lawsuit against Republican Rep. Art Wittich, March 31, 2016.
The Montana Supreme Court ruled today that Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl's term has expired, but he can remain in office until a successor is found.

Republican Lawmakers Try To Cut Off Campaign Regulator's Pay

By Matt Volz - Associated Press Jan 12, 2017
The sign outside the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Office.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana's Republican legislative leaders asked state officials Thursday to cut off Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl's pay amid a legal dispute over the commissioner's term of office.

While the maneuver appears to be an attempt to force Motl out of office, Senate President Scott Sales, R-Bozeman, said the issue isn't about the commissioner himself.