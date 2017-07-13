MTPR

Montana's Senators On Revised Health Care Bill

By MTPR News 16 minutes ago
  • Josh Burnham

Senator Jon Tester is ripping the new Senate health care bill, Senator Steve Daines says he needs more time to study it.

In a press release, Democrat Tester said, “This pig just got more lipstick, but still smells like a pigpen.” He said the bill will rip away coverage from thousands of Montanans, deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and impose a, quote, “age tax” on people in their 50s and 60s.

A spokesperson for Republican Daines told the Daily Interlake that the senator is reading the GOP health bill while waiting for additional analysis and listening to Montanans.

American Health Care Act
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
Steve Daines
Jon Tester

