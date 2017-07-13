Montana's Senators On Revised Health Care Bill

Senator Jon Tester is ripping the new Senate health care bill, Senator Steve Daines says he needs more time to study it.

In a press release, Democrat Tester said, “This pig just got more lipstick, but still smells like a pigpen.” He said the bill will rip away coverage from thousands of Montanans, deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and impose a, quote, “age tax” on people in their 50s and 60s.

A spokesperson for Republican Daines told the Daily Interlake that the senator is reading the GOP health bill while waiting for additional analysis and listening to Montanans.