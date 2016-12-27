Montana's Top Elected Officials Condemn Anti-Semitic Harassment

A bipartisan group of Montana’s top elected officials today condemned a series of anti-Semitic, online attacks happening in Whitefish.

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, along with Congressman Ryan Zinke, Governor Steve Bullock, and Attorney General Tim Fox released a joint statement saying that groups with anti-Semitic views will “find no safe haven here.”

“Any demonstration or threat of intimidation against any Montanan's religious liberty will not be tolerated," says U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also today condemned the online harassment of more than a half-dozen Flathead County residents.

A neo-Nazi website called for a “troll storm” two weeks ago in retaliation for what it says were some Whitefish residents bothering the family of Richard Spencer, an outspoken white supremacist and part time Whitefish resident.

Last week 50 faith leaders from across Montana co-signed a letter, “affirming the rights of all people to live and worship in peace.”