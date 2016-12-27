MTPR

Montana's Top Elected Officials Condemn Anti-Semitic Harassment

By MTPR News 11 minutes ago
  • Whitefish, MT rail depot.
    Whitefish, Montana Rail Depot
    Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

A bipartisan group of Montana’s top elected officials today condemned a series of anti-Semitic, online attacks happening in Whitefish.

U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, along with Congressman Ryan Zinke, Governor Steve Bullock, and Attorney General Tim Fox released a joint statement saying that groups with anti-Semitic views will “find no safe haven here.”

“Any demonstration or threat of intimidation against any Montanan's religious liberty will not be tolerated," says U.S. Senator Steve Daines.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also today condemned the online harassment of more than a half-dozen Flathead County residents.

A neo-Nazi website called for a “troll storm” two weeks ago in retaliation for what it says were some Whitefish residents bothering the family of Richard Spencer, an outspoken white supremacist and part time Whitefish resident.

Last week 50 faith leaders from across Montana co-signed a letter, “affirming the rights of all people to live and worship in peace.” 

Tags: 
Jon Tester
Steve Daines
Whitefish Montana
Steve Bullock
Ryan Zinke
Tim Fox
Richard Spencer
anti-semitism
Daily Stormer
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

Related Content

Whitefish Residents Push Back Against Anti-Semitic Web Posts

By Dec 21, 2016
Gifts at the Whitefish Community Center Wednesday. The goodies, along with handwritten cards, will be delivered to the three families and several businesses affected by the online trolling instigated by the Daily Stormer web post.
Nicky Ouellet

Residents in Whitefish are responding to a rash of anti-Semitic online harassment stemming from a post to a neo-Nazi website last Friday.

The post in the Daily Stormer called for readers to target three Whitefish families with a "troll storm." The author posted photos, phone numbers and Twitter handles of people he said were extorting family members of outspoken white supremacist Richard Spencer, and encouraged readers to contact the targets and voice their opinions.

Whitefish Makes National News Following Anti-Semitic Web Posts

By MTPR News Dec 20, 2016
Whitefish, MT rail depot.
Flickr user Roy Luck (CC-BY-2)

The New York Times today reported on an online conflict in Whitefish that involves white supremacist groups.

The newspaper says the FBI is now reviewing the situation to see if there has been a violation of federal law.