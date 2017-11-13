MTPR

Montana's Universities Face More Budget Cuts During Special Session

By 1 hour ago
  • The University of Montana.
    The University of Montana.
    Josh Burnham

As the Montana Legislature faces down a $227 million budget shortfall, the state’s university system could see some steep budget cuts.

If the Montana Legislature fails to pass a budget plan this week, the state’s eight university campuses could see their funding slashed by 10 percent.

“It would challenge our ability to keep the doors open on some campuses,” says Kevin McRae, spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner for Higher Education. 

He says a 10 percent cut in funding equals about $44 million over two years. To put it in perspective, he says that’s the total amount MSU-Billings receives from the state over the same period.

“And Billings is the third largest campus in the University system,” McRae says.

That’s why he’s hopeful the Legislature will pass Governor Steve Bullock’s plan to only cut higher education by one percent, or $45 million.

“We believe we could achieve that and still maintain and excellent quality of education at all of the institutions that are currently in the system,” he says.

However, a one percent cut could still cause some academic programs to either shrink or merge with other departments.

“It might mean fewer employees a year from now or two years from now on campus than there are today,” he says.

Montana’s colleges and universities are currently dealing with a $19 million budget shortfall from the previous session. They’ve filled it by raising tuition rates, cutting staff positions and reviewing academic programs.

The Board of Regents is set to meet Thursday and Friday in Bozeman.

Tags: 
Montana Legislature
Kevin McRae
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education
higher education
Montana Board of Regents
state budget

Related Content

Montana Lawmakers Consider Selling More Liquor Licenses

By 1 hour ago
Selling more liquor licenses would raise between $2.5 million and $4 millin for the state.
(PD)

Lawmakers are considering increasing the number of liquor licenses the state issues, and auctioning them off as a way to raise revenue.

Republicans Want To Expand The Scope Of Montana's Special Session

By Nov 9, 2017
Montana Capitol.
Corin Cates-Carney

Republican state lawmakers say they want the special legislative session that starts Monday to be expanded beyond what Governor Steve Bullock is calling for.

Last week Bullock said he felt like he was close to having a budget deal with Republicans, but conservatives leaders say that’s not the case, and have their own plans.

Montana Special Session Preview With Capitol Reporter Chuck Johnson

By Nov 7, 2017
Montana House of Representatives.
MTPR

Monday, Governor Steve Bullock called lawmakers back to Helena for a special legislative session. The state is facing a $200 million budget shortfall. The governor has proposed filling the budget gap with a combination of cuts to state agencies and tax increases. Veteran statehouse reporter Chuck Johnson joins MTPR's Corin Cates-Carney with insight on what to expect in the special legislative session.

How Montana's Budget Ended Up $200 Million In The Hole

By Oct 30, 2017
Montana Capitol.
William Marcus

Montana is facing a state budget crisis. The state is projected to have about $200 million less than it needs to fund everything in the budget that lawmakers and the governor agreed to this year. That much is clear, but there's a lot of disagreement about why the $200 million hole is there, and what to do about it.

Today and tomorrow we're going to take a look why the state budget is so far out of whack.