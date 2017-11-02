MTPR

Most Yellowstone Park Roads Closing For Winter Nov 6

By MTPR News 33 minutes ago
    Yellowstone Park's east entrance.
This weekend is the last chance many people will have to drive in Yellowstone National Park before roads close for the winter.

The west, south, and east entrances to the park will close to vehicle travel on Monday, November 6 so officials can prepare them for the winter season.

Cars will still be allowed to travel on the road between the park's north entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to the park’s northeast entrance at Cooke City.

Snowmobile and snowcoach travel will begin on closed roads Tuesday, December 15.

Yellowstone's roads may close temporarily due to inclement weather and other reasons. Consult the park roads map or call (307) 344-2117 for up-to-date information.

Yellowstone National Park
Gardiner Montana
Mammoth Hot Springs
Cooke City Montana

