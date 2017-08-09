MSU Northern Pays $50K to Settle Racial Discrimination Complaint

Montana State University-Northern awarded a professor $50,000 to settle a racial discrimination complaint she filed against the school. The University did not admit guilt, but nonetheless agreed to pay the professor.

Adjunct professor Yvonne Tiger, who’s Native American, filed the complaint in July 2016.

The specific allegations were never released, but it involves an MSU-Northern position grant-funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Tiger was released from her grant-funded job as healthcare transformation specialist in June 2016.

University spokesman Kevin McRae told the Billings Gazette that Tiger will no longer work as a healthcare transformation specialist but she will remain on staff as a part-time adjunct professor.

University Relations Director Jim Potter did not return calls Tuesday.

The Montana Human Rights Bureau has dropped the case as part of the settlement.