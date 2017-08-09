MTPR

MSU Northern Pays $50K To Settle Racial Discrimination Complaint

By 48 minutes ago

Montana State University-Northern awarded a professor $50,000 to settle a racial discrimination complaint she filed against the school. The University did not admit guilt, but nonetheless agreed to pay the professor.

Adjunct professor Yvonne Tiger, who’s Native American, filed the complaint in July 2016.

Montana State University - Northern

The specific allegations were never released, but it involves an MSU-Northern position grant-funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Tiger was released from her grant-funded job as healthcare transformation specialist in June 2016.

University spokesman Kevin McRae told the Billings Gazette that Tiger will no longer work as a healthcare transformation specialist but she will remain on staff as a part-time adjunct professor.

University Relations Director Jim Potter did not return calls Tuesday.

The Montana Human Rights Bureau has dropped the case as part of the settlement.

Tags: 
Montana State University Northern
Yvonne Tiger
Kevin McRae
Montana Human Rights Bureau
higher education

Related Content

Native American Students Don't Feel Safe On Montana State University-Northern Campus

By Apr 26, 2017

The ACLU Montana is investigating a human rights complaint at Montana State University-Northern in Havre. The Sweetgrass Society, a Native American student group, says there’s a deeper issue on campus—and it's been going on for months.


Collaboration, Communication Key To Montana's Future Workforce

By Oct 27, 2015
Flickr User Alachua County

Montana's economic success in the future hinges on the ability to adapt, collaborate and communicate.

That applies to workers, the companies that employ them and the schools that prepare workers to meet Montana's future workforce demands.

Carroll College President Leaving For Job In Texas

By Jun 1, 2017
St. Charles Hall at Carroll College in Helena, MT.
Dngvandaele (CC-BY-SA-4)

The president of Carroll College is leaving to take a new position in Texas. Dr. Thomas Evans assumed the helm of Carroll in 2012.

Carroll is a private, four-year, Catholic college in Helena with an enrollment of nearly 1,500 students.

Lawmakers Recognize Campus Microbrewery Programs But Say Tasting Must Be Off Campus

By Jackie Yamanaka Apr 20, 2017

Two Montana campuses will be allowed to have the public sample the wares from their brewing science and brewery operations programs, so long as the tasting rooms are off campus.

Flathead Valley Community College and Montana State University Billings are the two campuses with this program. But the Senate amended the bill to only recognize FVCC. Representative Don Jones, R-Billings, wanted MSU Billings to be recognized, as well.