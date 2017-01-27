MTPR

MSU President Asks Legislature For $28 Million To Build Romney Hall

By 1 hour ago
  • Montana Hall, MSU Campus, Bozeman, MT
    Montana Hall, MSU Campus, Bozeman, MT
    Flickr User Tim Evanson (CC-BY-2)

As Montana lawmakers debate which infrastructure projects outlined in the bonding bill should get state funding, the presidents of two of Montana’s public universities asked state lawmakers to invest in public education.

Montana State University President Waded Cruzado testified before lawmakers today in the final hearing on the $300 million bonding bill proposed by the Bullock administration. Cruzado says MSU’s student body has grown by a third over the past ten years, and the university needs the state’s help to fund new classrooms.

"The Romney Hall renovations we have been saying is about classroom, classrooms, classrooms," says Cruzado. "But this morning, I want to remind you that in reality what we are talking about, it’s about students. And if you stay with me, and if you think a little bit, in reality what we are talking about is we want to educate more students, so they can graduate. So they an serve the state of Montana."

The plans for Romney Hall include 18 new classrooms and additional learning and study centers, with a price tag of $28 million. Cruzado told lawmakers that if they appropriate the funds for the renovation, construction will begin July of this year and be completed the beginning of 2019.

Interim President of the University of Montana Sheila Stearns also asked lawmakers to fund the Romney Hall project. She says the  Romney Hall renovation is a top priority for the entire state university system.

"We work as a team is my point," Stearns says. "It is time, it is well past time for Romney Hall to be constructed and to serve those students who need those classrooms."

Montana’s  Commissioner of Higher Education, student body advocacy groups and individual students also asked lawmakers to support the project. Markus Cravens, a U.S. Navy Veteran, now an MSU student, told lawmakers that the veteran’s study center proposed in Romney Hall will help veterans get a college education. He says the current center is getting too crowded.

"If it wasn’t for the MSU veterans center, I would have dropped out my first year," says Cravens. "And who knows? I could have easily become a statistic somewhere — suicide, homelessness."

He says it helped him adjust back to civilian and academic life.

No one testified against the Romney Hall renovation, but some Republican lawmakers say the Legislature should focus on passing an infrastructure bill that funds projects like roads, sewers and bridges, citing concerns over the state’s current budget, which fell below projections last year.

Tags: 
MSU
University of Montana
Montana State University
Waded Cruzado
Steve Bullock
Romney Hall
Sheila Stearns
Markus Cravens
veterans
infrastructure
Montana Legislature

Related Content

Campaign Finance Ruling, MSU & Gianforte, GOP Rallies Around Trump

By May 20, 2016
Campaign Beat, Montana Public Radio's weekly political analysis program.

On this episode of "Campaign Beat," Sally Mauk, Chuck Johnson, and Rob Saldin talk about this week’s campaign finance ruling, the fuss over the Gianfortes' big donation to MSU, and the race for Montana’s seat in the House of Representatives.

UM Begins The Search For Its Next President

By Dec 2, 2016
University of Montana's Main Hall
Josh Burnham

The University of Montana is wrapping up a tumultuous week. State education officials yesterday announced UM’s president will step down at the end of the month.

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian predicts history will smile on Royce Engstrom’s six years at the helm, but says change is necessary.

Regents Approve Gianforte Name On MSU Computing School

By May 20, 2016
Montana State University

Montana’s Board of Regents were conflicted today as they voted to approve an $8 million donation to Montana State University from Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for governor. 

Montanans Return To Earth After A Year In Mars Simulation

By Sep 12, 2016
On August 28, 2016, after 365 days, the longest mission in project history, six crew members exited from their Mars simulation habitat on slopes of Mauna Loa on the Big Island. The crew lived in isolation in a geodesic dome set in a Mars-like environment
Courtesy The University of Hawaii

For the past year, two Montana natives lived on Mars — or, as least at close as we can get. Carmel Johnston and Tristan Bassingthwaighte were part of a simulated Mars-mission, funded by NASA and run by the University of Hawaii. From a Hard Rock Cafe on Oahu, they told MTPR's Nicky Ouellet about their past year living and working in an isolated space dome.