MTPR Holding Brown Bag Lunchtime Listener Meeting In Helena Feb 16, Noon-1:30

Bring your lunch to the Myrna Loy Center and chat with MTPR station manager Ray Ekness and program director Michael Marsolek. Please come, ask questions and give us your advice and suggestions about the station. Ray and Michael will also let you know what projects MTPR has in the pipeline.

Brown Bag Listener Meeting

Thursday, Feb 16

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Myrna Loy Center, screening room

15 N Ewing, Helena

Bring your own sandwich - MTPR will provide bottled water, oranges and cookies.

If you can't make it to the lunch, MTPR is also a sponsor for the International Guitar Night performance the same night at the Myrna Loy Center. Stop and say hello at the concert.