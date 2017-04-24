MTPR
The Write Question

"Muriel"

By Chérie Newman 12 minutes ago

My mother held out for tangerines.
They were more willing than the orange,
Rare as China, still, and carried the
Thought, which was never spoken,
That life was no more than that.
Peeling them now in the darkened
Kitchen, the taste of them almost in
My mouth. A mouth forged
From the soft melding of two others
Slipping open like caves found
In darkness, moistening the sweet,
Heavy air that fell between them
With the thought that was never spoken.
My thumbs enter the skin
No differently than did those
On the hands of my father
Unbinding slowly,
For the first time, her shoulders
More willing than oranges,
And found a fruit,
Rare as China, still.

Dave Caserio

Dave Caserio, a former recipient of a Fellowship in Poetry Award from the New York State Foundation of the Arts, has worked in outreach programs such as the Dodge Poets in the Schools, Humanities Montana Speakers Bureau and the Billings YMCA/Writer’s Voice.  He has been an invited poet to the Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival, The Seattle Poetry Festival, The High Plains Book Festival and The Montana Festival of the Book.  His work has appeared in the anthologies, Children Remember Their Fathers and Poems Across The Big Sky.  Dave has twice produced, A Feast For The Hunger Moon: An Evening of Poetry, Music, Dance and Art, as part of the Billings Venture Theatre’s Independent Artist Series, as well as WordSongs and Arc of the Communal shows of poetry and music.  His multi-voiced, collaborative poem, I Conjure A Stubborn Faith, was featured at the Billings Fringe Festival.  He conducts a writing workshop for Cancer Survivors at the Billings Clinic.  His CD of poetry and music, Wisdom For A Dance In The Street, is available from Gazoobi Tales. "Muriel" was published in his 2014 collection This Vanishing.

"I Was There As Rain"

By Chérie Newman Feb 2, 2015
Sheryl Noethe, poems

I was there
as the rain
hesitated;

drizzle contemplated
itself.

I could feel
the world changing
its mind.

Until the drops
thickened into
glycerine.

Like I was there
at snow's invention.

The sound changes,
you know,
once the snowflakes
hit the ground
they decide
to rejoin

The day was wild with certainty.
For a small moment there,
I knew what matters.

"Winter Feeding"

By Ripley Hugo Jan 26, 2015
On The Write Wind: poems by Ripley Hugo

for Ralph

It must be the kind of work.
The hauling, the pitching,
the sour bale we heave aside,
the extra strength that takes.
It must be the crafty figuring—
Let's short tonight. Hell, we
spread extra last night.
What he would say to that,
the joke he would make.
The off-chance falling star
that caught him wide-eyed
on top of the stack. Wrassling
the froze-up end of a bale,
cutting and cutting twine
that won't let go The knife
that won't close right in fingers
clumsy with cold.

"Sacrilege in Monterey"

By Chérie Newman Jan 12, 2015
Simple Arithmetic & Other Artifices, poems by Bruce Morton

Just down the street
From the Guilded Cage
Where James Dean married
Some guy in gold chiffon

The graffiti above the urinal
In the Bull's Eye
Tavern is quite explicit
As we piss away the day

"Sacred cow makes the best hamburger."

