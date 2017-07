The Musically And Sartorially Astute Lyle Lovett ("Musician's Spotlight," July 13, 2017)

From the “Musician’s Spotlight” archives, c. March 1998, this week’s program revisits host John Floridis’ conversation with singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett before his concert at the University Theater in Missoula.

(Broadcast: "Musicians' Spotlight," 7/13/17. Listen on the radio Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., or via podcast.)