MTPR

National Guard Helicopter Joins Montana Firefighting Efforts

By 12 minutes ago
  • This massive Black Hawk chopper is on loan from the Montana National Guard as part of the resource-sharing enabled by a state of fire emergency declared by Governor Steve Bullock last month.
    This massive Black Hawk chopper is on loan from the Montana National Guard as part of the resource-sharing enabled by a state of fire emergency declared by Governor Steve Bullock last month.
    Nicky Ouellet

In the past week alone, firefighters in northwest Montana attacked more than 40 small wildfires, and there’s no end in sight for this summer’s active fire season. But, firefighters are about to get some big help.

"That is the Black Hawk coming in right there," says Wyatt Frampton.

Frampton, a fire aviation manager with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, joins a dozen firefighters stepping out of a hangar at the Kalispell city airport to watch the Black Hawk helicopter touch down.

"It'll fly in tandem with our state helicopter "94Mic," and they will fly together and suppress fires they're called to," Frampton says.

The massive chopper is on loan from the Montana National Guard as part of the resource sharing enabled by a state of fire emergency declared by Governor Steve Bullock last month.

"We've been extremely effective at sharing the resources that we do have, and are going to be further boosted by this addition from the National Guard."

The Black Hawk comes with a 670 gallon bucket and two sets of flight crews -- that’s 9 people -- to help the DNRC in its main objective to fight initial attack on new wildfire starts.

"Initial attack is our primary way of reducing fire suppression costs as well as reducing firefighter exposure to the hazards of fighting fire. By keeping fires small we reduce firefighter exposure on the line," says Frampton.

Montana National Guard Black Hawk helicopter landing.
Credit Nicky Ouellet

In addition to the Black Hawk, two Montana National Guard Chinook helicopters were assigned to the Meyers-Whetstone Ridge fire southwest of Philipsburg earlier this month. Other resources, including mapping and super scooper planes, bulldozers, excavators, engines and firefighters, are on loan from across the state, country and even down from Canada. Frampton calls the constantly changing requests for and fulfillment of resources, "an exercise in coordination."

He says this do-si-do of equipment will likely continue through the end of fire season.

"Current trends are indicating that fire season is still a long ways from over. Forecasts continue to show hot, dry and windy conditions. so currently, there's no end in sight."

Since the start of August, Flathead County has dispatched firefighters to 38 wildland fires and 47 illegal burns. Campfire restrictions are in place across all of Montana.

Tags: 
Wyatt Frampton
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation
wildfire
Montana National Guard

Related Content

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 16, 2017

By 7 hours ago
Inciweb

Wednesday's shaping up to be yet another active fire day in Montana.

Updated: 12:07

Fire Restrictions in the Anaconda Pintle Wilderness and Chute Creek Fire Update:

The Darby/Sula Ranger District has announced that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place in the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness east of Sula.

Hot, Dry Conditions Challenge Initial Attack Crews In Montana

By Aug 14, 2017
One of the five helicopters DNRC has stationed around the state to fight wildfires.
Corin Cates-Carney

A few miles north of Lincoln, wildfires are burning more than 9,000 acres along steep slopes full of thick brush and snags.

Matt Conklin is a Forest Service incident commander. He says these fires are among the few that escaped initial attacks to put them out.

Sudden Droughts And Wildfires Are A Vision Of Montana's Future, Says State Climatologist

By 7 hours ago

If you’re wondering what climate change will look like in Montana, state climatologist Kelsey Jencso says take a look outside. 

“This is certainly what the future may look like,” he says.

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 15, 2017

By 23 hours ago
Inciweb

The size of the mandatory evacuation area along U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo has been reduced.

At about 2:00 p.m. Missoula County’s Sheriff allowed residents along a 1.7  mile stretch of Highway 12 back into their homes. That stretch is on the east side of the evacuation area, it’s from mile marker 20 to 21.7.

The original evacuation order applied to about 165 residences. Today’s modification reduces that to about 150.