MTPR

New Evacuation Order For 580 Homes In Seeley Lake

By 2 hours ago
  • The new evacuation order includes roughly 580 homes in and around Seeley Lake.
    InciWeb

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for residents east and south of Seeley Lake, including Seeley Swan High School, due to the Rice Ridge Fire as of 6:45 p.m. Monday. This new order is for roughly 580 homes.

Updated at 9:50 p.m.

The evacuation order is now extended to include:

  • Northern boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane northeast to Morrell Creek Road. The boundary continues along the Cottonwood Lakes Road east to the National Forest boundary
  • Eastern boundary: Cottonwood Lakes Road at the National Forest and south to the northern boundary of the Double Arrow
  • Southern boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive east to the junction of Whitetail Drive and Dolly Varden. The southern boundary continues east to include the area north of the Commons and southeast along Montana Drive to the junction with Glacier Drive, then south to the junction with Double Arrow road, including Pyramid Loop and all areas in the Double Arrow subdivision to the south and east
  • Western boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane south to the junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive

An evacuation warning now includes the area from south Boyscout Road north to Tamaracks Resort, west of Highway 83, and east of Seeley Lake.

There is a Red Cross shelter at the University Congregational Church and 405 University Avenue in Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed Seeley Lake waters Monday afternoon to allow crews to use the lake to fight the Rice Ridge Fire. The closure applies to all recreation, including boating, swimming, wading and fishing, so aircraft can safely dip into the lake.

Seeley Swan High School has canceled classes for Tuesday, August 29, due to the evacuation order. 

Tags: 
Rice Ridge Fire
wildfire

Related Content

Drone Shuts Down Air Operations On Rice Ridge Fire

By 3 hours ago
Sunday, aerial firefighters working on the Rice Ridge Fire were forced to ground their planes after a drone was spotted flying over the fire. This is the third time this summer that drones have interfered with firefighting on the Lolo National Forest.
(PD)

Seeley Lake Opens To Recreation As 'Super Scoopers' Exit

By Maxine Speier Aug 18, 2017
A super scooper plane loads up at Seeley Lake on the evening of August 1, while fighting the Rice Ridge Fire visible in the background.
Eric Whitney

The waters of Seeley Lake were reopened for recreational use earlier Friday.

Kristen Miller, a spokesperson for the Rice Ridge Fire, says the lake reopened because super scooper planes that had been pulling water from the lake were no longer being used on the fire.

Montana Wildfire Roundup For August 28, 2017

By 3 hours ago
Firefighters from the Oklahoma and Mission Valley inital attack crews construct fire line on the north side of the Blue Bay Fire.
Ron Swaney - Inciweb

The lightning-caused Conrow Fire burning seven miles northeast of Whitehall started last Thursday and as of Monday afternoon was about 25 percent contained. Bulldozers crews have pushed a containment line along the southwest and southeast flanks, adding to burnout efforts to prevent the fire from spreading toward nearby homes, cattle ranches, and mining sites. 

Fire information officer Ted Pettis says most of the 25 threatened buildings are behind containment lines.