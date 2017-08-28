New Evacuation Order For 580 Homes In Seeley Lake

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for residents east and south of Seeley Lake, including Seeley Swan High School, due to the Rice Ridge Fire as of 6:45 p.m. Monday. This new order is for roughly 580 homes.

Updated at 9:50 p.m.

The evacuation order is now extended to include:

Northern boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane northeast to Morrell Creek Road. The boundary continues along the Cottonwood Lakes Road east to the National Forest boundary

Eastern boundary: Cottonwood Lakes Road at the National Forest and south to the northern boundary of the Double Arrow

Southern boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive east to the junction of Whitetail Drive and Dolly Varden. The southern boundary continues east to include the area north of the Commons and southeast along Montana Drive to the junction with Glacier Drive, then south to the junction with Double Arrow road, including Pyramid Loop and all areas in the Double Arrow subdivision to the south and east

Western boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane south to the junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive

An evacuation warning now includes the area from south Boyscout Road north to Tamaracks Resort, west of Highway 83, and east of Seeley Lake.

There is a Red Cross shelter at the University Congregational Church and 405 University Avenue in Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closed Seeley Lake waters Monday afternoon to allow crews to use the lake to fight the Rice Ridge Fire. The closure applies to all recreation, including boating, swimming, wading and fishing, so aircraft can safely dip into the lake.

Seeley Swan High School has canceled classes for Tuesday, August 29, due to the evacuation order.