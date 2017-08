The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office issued the following evacuation order at about 1:00 pm today:

"Evacuation orders are now in effect for the Florence area west of Hwy 93, from the north side of Tie Chute Lane north to Missoula County. An evacuation Warning is in effect south to Bass Creek Road."

We will update MTPR.org as soon as we have any new information. We also recommend checking the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.