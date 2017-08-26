New Evacuation Order Issued For Alice Creek Fire Near Lincoln

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for 25 to 30 residences in the Elk Meadows subdivision, also called Evergreen, near Lincoln due to the Alice Creek Fire.

Pre-evacuation notices are in place for ranches on Road 434/435 and off Highway 200 between the Elk Meadows subdivision and mile marker 102.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the First Assembly of God Church in Helena at 2210 Dodge Avenue.

On Saturday evening, the Alice Creek Fire burned east across Continental Divide and spotted on Red Mountain, prompting the evacuation orders. The fire has been burning since July 22.

People impacted by the evacuation order and warning can contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 447-8293.

The Alice Creek Fire is estimated to be burning about 750 acres in dense timber with litter and grass understory with roughly 5 percent containment. The fire was ignited by lightning.