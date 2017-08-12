New Evacuation Orders In Place For Sunrise Fire Area

Trout Creek Road from Pellet Mill southwest through the fire area is in Stage 3 evacuation, meaning residents need to leave their homes, as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

A spokesperson on the Sunrise Fire says there is not imminent danger, but they want people to clear from their homes because of a burnout effort in the area.

Cougar Gulch, Quartz Creek, and Verde Creek are also currently in Stage 3 evacuation. Sunrise and Quartz Flat have been lowered to Stage 2 evacuation, meaning residents should get ready to leave.

The Red Cross is prepared to open a shelter at the Superior High School for evacuees.

A public meeting will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Lozeau Lodge.

More information on the Sunrise fire can be found on InciWeb.