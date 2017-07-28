New Evacuation For Sunrise Fire Area

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has issued a Stage 3 Evacuation Order for Quartz Creek. Occupants of the affected area are asked to leave immediately.

The Stage 3 Evacuation Order Area now includes: Sunrise Creek,Quartz Flats and Quartz Creek.

Residents of Verde Creek remain under a stage 2 evacuation order. Stage two means that residents should be prepared to leave.

There is a Stage 1 Evacuation Alert for the Rivulet area. That means residents should be monitoring fire information.Again, Quartz Creek has now been added to the evacuation area for the Sunrise fire. They should leave the area immediately.

Agency administrators, Fire Management Officers, and Public Information Officers will be providing fire information updates and will be available to answer questions pertaining to the Sunrise and Burdette Fires.

Saturday July 29, 2017, 7:00 to 8:00 P.M. Lozeau Lodge Pavilion