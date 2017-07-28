New Evacuation For Sunrise Fire Near Superior

The Mineral Country Sheriff issued a third evacuation order for areas around the Sunrise Fire late this morning. Residents were advised to immediately leave their homes.

It applies to residents in Quartz Creek. They now join an estimated 50 others in the Quartz Flats and Sunrise Creek areas, who were ordered to leave their homes on Wednesday.

Tom Rhodes, a public information officer with the firefighting team, says weather conditions worsened today and that they wanted to give residents plenty of time to leave before nightfall.

"There’s eight residents down there," Rhodes says. "It's back ... a fairly single-track road that’s difficult to get in. It takes about an hour-and-half to get to the last resident."

The Verde Creek area is under a stage two evacuation warning, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate immediately.

Rhodes says hot and dry conditions expected tomorrow could cause the fire to grow, threatening about 60 structures in its potential path.

"We did get some westerly winds pickup this afternoon," says Rhodes. "We did some burning around the structures to remove some light fuel, so that if the fire should move towards those structures, the fuel is gone."

The Rivulet area is in a stage one evacuation alert.

The Sunrise Fire is five percent contained. There will be a public meeting about the fire on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Lozeau Lodge Pavillion near Superior.