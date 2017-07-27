MTPR

New Evacuation Warning For Sunrise Fire Area Near Superior

By 28 minutes ago
  • Fire camp sunset on the Sunrise Fire 7/24/17
    Fire camp sunset on the Sunrise Fire 7/24/17
    InciWeb

Yesterday at about 6:00 pm the Mineral County Sheriff moved both Quartz Flats and Sunrise communities into a stage 3 evacuation. A stage 3 evacuation means that the residents in those areas need to leave the area immediately. Additionally, the Sheriff moved the Verde Creek residents into stage 2, which means that those residents need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Today at about 11:00 am, the Lolo National Forest issued A stage 1 evacuation notice for the Rivulet area. Stage 1 means to stay alert and keep informed of the fire.

Tags: 
wildfire
wildfire news

Related Content

Montana Wildfire Roundup For July 26, 2017

By MTPR News 18 hours ago
A pyrocumulus cloud spotted over the Lolo Peak fire, July 26, 2017.
Saxon Holbrook

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residents of Sunrise and Quartz Flats due to the 2,700 acre Sunrise Fire. Authorities ask that people leave the area immediately and in an orderly fashion.

Residents in Quartz Creek remain under a stage two evacuation warning. These residents should to be ready to leave at a moment's notice