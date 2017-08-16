New Lolo Peak Evacuation Order, August 16, 2017, 10:50 PM

There’s a new evacuation order in the Lolo and Traveler’s Rest area issued by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

This is an evacuation order, not a warning, that includes portions of the Highway 93 and Highway 12 corridors.

People on the west side of Highway 93 from mile post 78 to 82 need to evacuate. This includes all homes from Sun Valley Road to just north of Maclay Ranch Road west of Highway 93 South.

People on both sides of Highway 12 from mile post 31.5 to 29.5 need to evacuate. This includes Fort Fizzle to Balsam Root Road on both sides of Highway 12, as well as Portions of Mormon Creek Road past and including Vann Drive. This new Evacuation Order expands upon the previous evacuation order for Hwy 12.

Evacuees must check in at the trailer located at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 12.

The Red Cross will open a shelter at the University Congregation Church located at 405 University Avenue in Missoula. For animal sheltering, call Animal Control at 541-7387 and leave a message.

For more information call the Fire Information Line at 258-4636.