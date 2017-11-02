New MTPR Podcast Highlights Entrepreneurship In Montana

Montana Public Radio has released a new podcast spotlighting Montana’s entrepreneurial spirit.

"Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs” is a podcast all about why Montana leads the nation in entrepreneurship and business startups. From cricket farms to romance novels, “Can Do” shares the secrets to business success in Big Sky Country.

Host Arnie Sherman engages successful Montana business leaders and shares their insights with listeners. Sherman is the former executive director of the Montana World Trade Center and a global business strategist.

“It’s amazing to see the wide range of businesses that have started in Montana and continue to thrive in our state,” Sherman said. “We hope the tips shared by these business people can help guide other budding entrepreneurs.”

Three episodes of the podcast already have been released. Sherman has spoken with Kathy and James Rolin about Cowboy Cricket Farms, an edible cricket business in Belgrade; Danica Winters, an award-winning writer and partner of Self Publishing Services in Frenchtown; and Nick Checota, owner of Logjam Presents in Missoula.

“Can Do” presents new episodes every other Friday at http://mtpr.org/programs/can-do-lessons-savvy-montana-entrepreneurs or wherever you get your podcasts.

“Can Do” is made possible with support from the Greater Montana Foundation and its mission to encourage communications – with an emphasis on electronic media – on issues, trends and values of importance to present and future generations of Montanans.