New MTPR Podcast Highlights Entrepreneurship In Montana

By MTPR 6 hours ago

Montana Public Radio has released a new podcast spotlighting Montana’s entrepreneurial spirit.

"Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs” is a podcast all about why Montana leads the nation in entrepreneurship and business startups. From cricket farms to romance novels, “Can Do” shares the secrets to business success in Big Sky Country.

Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs

Host Arnie Sherman engages successful Montana business leaders and shares their insights with listeners. Sherman is the former executive director of the Montana World Trade Center and a global business strategist.

“It’s amazing to see the wide range of businesses that have started in Montana and continue to thrive in our state,” Sherman said. “We hope the tips shared by these business people can help guide other budding entrepreneurs.”

Three episodes of the podcast already have been released. Sherman has spoken with Kathy and James Rolin about Cowboy Cricket Farms, an edible cricket business in Belgrade; Danica Winters, an award-winning writer and partner of Self Publishing Services in Frenchtown; and Nick Checota, owner of Logjam Presents in Missoula.

“Can Do” presents new episodes every other Friday at http://mtpr.org/programs/can-do-lessons-savvy-montana-entrepreneurs or wherever you get your podcasts.

“Can Do” is made possible with support from the Greater Montana Foundation and its mission to encourage communications – with an emphasis on electronic media – on issues, trends and values of importance to present and future generations of Montanans.

Can Do: How Nick Checota Reshaped Missoula's Entertainment Landscape

By Arnie Sherman Oct 27, 2017
Nick Checota at the grand opening of the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner, MT,
Josh Burnham

"It's not about glamour. It's not about being seen at the front door. It's not about hanging out with artists in the backroom. It's not about partying with customers. It's about being very transactional and very focused on your business. It's all business first"

That's Nick Checota, the owner and entertainment buyer for Logjam Presents and the manager, promoter and owner of Missoula's The Wilma Theater, Top Hat Lounge and the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Checota shares lessons he's learned building successful businesses in Montana, on this episode of "Can Do."

Can Do: How One Montanan Built A Business From Passion And Romance

By Arnie Sherman Oct 13, 2017
Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs

Danica Winters: archaeologist; award-winning writer; author of many published books and short stories; marketing and social media guru; founder of a digital publishing services company; sought-after speaker; wife; mother of two. If you think Danica sounds like a superwoman or the heroine of a Harlequin romance novel, you're right. Almost.

Winters is a Montanan and writer for Harlequin. She's a partner at Self Publishing Services, a company with 30 contract employees, and she runs her self-publishing empire from Frenchtown, Montana.

In this episode of "Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs," Danica Winters joins host Arnie Sherman to share lessons she learned as she developed her writing career and self-publishing service.

Can Do: How Edible Crickets Fuel This Montana Business

By Arnie Sherman Sep 29, 2017
Cricket Cookie.
Courtesy Cowboy Cricket Farms

"It was during the time of the bug buffet at MSU. I was seeing all these people there having fun trying these insects, they were eating them. So went home and I said, 'James, I want to start a cricket farm,'" says Kathy Rolin. Kathy and her husband James founded Cowboy Cricket Farms.

Kathy and James Rolin join host Arnie Sherman to share lessons learned while building their edible cricket business in Belgrade, Montana, in this episode of "Can Do: Lessons From Savvy Montana Entrepreneurs."