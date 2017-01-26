MTPR

New Plan To Restore Yellowstone River After 2011 Oil Spill

  • Arial view of the Yellowstone River oil spill cleanup, Jan. 2015.
    Courtesy Bridger Pipeline LLC

There’s a new plan to restore the Yellowstone River following a 2011 Exxon-Mobil pipeline rupture. The spill leaked 1,500 barrels of oil into the Yellowstone, harming fish and wildlife, and their habitat.

In December, a Federal court in Montana approved a $12 million settlement between the oil company and state and federal governments. At that time, a restoration plan was still in development. A plan to use  $9.5 for environmental restoration was approved today by Governor Steve Bullock and Attorney General Tim Fox.

The plan calls for stabilizing river banks, establishing new fish habitat, and improving public access, among other things. The state is forming a Recreation Advisory Committee to take public input on how to put the remaining $2.3 million toward specific recreational improvements on the river.

A public meeting is scheduled for February 15 in Billings to discuss the entire plan and its implementation, and address additional community concerns.
 

